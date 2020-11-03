Giants vs. Buccaneers Score: Tampa Bay wins behind 2 TD passes from Tom Brady and 2 INTs from Daniel Jones

The Buccaneers rally after 14-3 in the first half to beat the Giants 25-23 in “Monday Night Football”. Tampa Bay had to sweat to win their 6th victory. New defender Antoine Winfield Jr. would have only 28 seconds left after breaking Daniel Jones’ two-point pass.

Tampa Bay tied Jones’ two blockades in the second half to 10 points. Tom Brady gave the pirates the first lead by giving Rob Gronkowski a three-quarter touch-ohn pass. After the Giants Field goal, Tampa Bay regained the lead in Brady’s 8-yard touchdown pass against Mike Evans with a 9:2 remaining. The Giants’ defense, which played well most of the night, gave the team a chance to score after scoring Buccaneers in a field goal on the next drive.

Jones, who designed three Giants scoring drives early in the game, hit Golden Tate after completing two clutch force down passes to score 18 yards, bringing the Giants to within 2 points of the Buccaneers. Jones, who hit Dion Lewis with a touchdown in the first quarter, was unable to reconnect with Lewis on the Giants’ two-point attempt as Buccaneers escaped with their sixth win of the season.

Here’s an instant summary of Monday’s Bucs win.

Why the Pirates Won

As the Giants cooled, the Bucs heated up, especially on the attack side of the ball. Despite the slow start, Tom Brady and Co. scored three straight field goals and the Bruce Arians’ squad, who couldn’t collect much on the ground with Ronald Jones, flashed weapons aside from the wounded Chris Godwin and the waiting Antonio . Brown, remember. Brady was hardly surprised, but in the second half he did a tremendous job of spreading the ball all over the field, with eight different targets flying in at least two passes. Mike Evans came out big with a highlight reel score. And Leonard Fournette played hard despite the average number. Defensively, if Daniel Jones took advantage of multiple one-on-one disagreements and almost surrendered at the last minute, but still took advantage of Jones’ wrong throw, Todd Bowles’ unit could look a lot worse. There are two important points.

Why the Giants were defeated

As is often the case when evaluating Giants games, Daniel Jones only The reason New York lost was because he had a bit of exercise and gutsy play in the main spot, pulling the G-Men to less than two points on a thrilling final drive. But too often he was also the one who thwarted attacks in New York. Jason Garrett’s play-calling didn’t get him much favor, but Garrett was also completely missing in a handful of wide open deep shots, pressured outside throws and wasn’t responsible for waiting too long to offer a potential game. -A 2-point pass that sealed the victory of Bucs. Again, he wasn’t alone. Garrett asked Alfred Morris for eight precious touches, and Sterling Shepard seemed to misjudge the TD path. But this wasn’t defense. Played tough, chased Brady and stayed firm when needed It was mostly in QB that popped the flash, but didn’t do enough of the trifle that ultimately deserves victory.

Turning point

second. Second play in the second half of the Screamage. The Giants kicked off their first three-quarter series, giving them a real chance to extend an incredible 14-6 lead on break after a big Dion Lewis kick return from their 44 yard line. Then Ugly Daniel Jones bowed his head as he forced Sterling Shepard to pass while QB was under pressure and essentially presented Carlton Davis with the game’s first turnover. Tampa Bay moved to less than 5 on the next drive, then went on to the follow-up series. The Giants eventually took the lead, but at that point they were already wasting their chances to go big.

Game play

Daniel Jones, who was disappointed, actually threw a pretty good throw, including several 3 and 4 down spots. But today’s play is from Mike Evans on the other side. For the big guy, he moved and landed perfectly to secure Brady’s second TD, and raised Bucs to 5 later in the contest.

What future plans

Buccaneers (6-2) will be back in prime time after six days of playing against rival New Orleans Saints (5-2) in “Sunday Night Football”. Meanwhile, the Giants (1-7) will play in Week 9 for an NFC East match against Washington Football Team (2-5).