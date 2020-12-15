Home entertainment Gigi Haddit’s baby name is not Dorothea, sorry Taylor Swift fans

Dec 15, 2020 0 Comments
Taylor Swift Not named after a song Gigi HadidThough the ex-kid fans think so, he revealed that secret with a few clues … which will turn into lyrics.

Sources linked to the supermodel say the new mom TMZ … no. Gigi and JaneThe baby girl’s name is not Dorothea – it’s Taylor’s new album “Evermore”. It was rumored to be the weekend, but we are told that Swiftis connects to the missing points.

The theory is long and complicated, but we will make it easy for you. Basically, Taylor’s old friend Gigi recently posted some throw photos of her pregnancy and mentioned the word “August” in her title.

“August” peaked at # 8 on Taylor’s album “Folklore”. Fans then made a big leap, and mentioned the song # 8 on “Evermore” as “Dorothea”.

Sue … Gigi’s baby should be named Dorothea, right ???

Here’s where we burst that bubble – we’re here to tell you, our sources only mention Gigi August, because it was the month of the photo shoot. She gave birth to BTW a month later, and has shown The baby’s head, But does not yet reveal the name.

Another big reason people thought Taylor was dropping Jay notes was because he actually revealed Ryan Reynolds And Blake LivelyThe latest daughter’s name through her music – the girl’s name is Betty, and Taylor As mentioned On a track of the same name in “Folklore.”

In that case, it was very clear what he was doing – Taylor mentioned the names of Ryan’s 2 other children in the song, so he has no brains – but in this case … we are told that nothing is related to Gigi and his baby. The fans are just reaching out.

READ  New trailers: Monthly bill & Ted Deal with the Tunes, Beyoncé’s Black is King, and much more

When to Taylor Some Easter eggs In his music, no doubt, people have mistakenly cut unprecedented rabbit holes … as we recently announced. As for Gigi’s baby’s real name – this is not a bad thing we heard, it will come out in a timely manner.

Just like when she booked her first job or when she graduated or got married! 🤷🏽♂️

