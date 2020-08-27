Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding Reveals She’s ‘Fighting’ Breast Cancer

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding took to Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 26) to share some heartbreaking news. Together with a picture of herself in a healthcare facility bed, she exposed her breast most cancers prognosis.

“Earlier this year I was identified with breast most cancers and a few of months ago I gained the devastating information that the most cancers has highly developed to other components of my overall body,” she exposed. “I’m at present undergoing weekly chemotherapy classes and I am battling as tough as I quite possibly can.”

“I realize this may well be stunning to browse on social media and that definitely is not my intention,” she ongoing. “But very last 7 days it was outlined on line that I experienced been witnessed in healthcare facility, so I feel now is the time to permit persons know what is heading on and this is the ideal way I can consider of to do so.”

Harding went on to thank her household and buddies for their aid, as well as her health professionals and nurses “who have been and keep on to be heroes.”

“I am doing my incredibly best to continue to keep favourable and will preserve you up to date listed here with how I’m acquiring on,” she concluded. “In the meantime I hope you will all understand and respect my request for privacy for the duration of this challenging time.”

Harding’s former Ladies Aloud bandmates responded to the devastating news on Twitter, with Cheryl Cole sharing a heartbroken emoji, and Nicola Roberts tweeting, “It goes without stating that this is blindsiding. @SarahNHarding you’re so liked and supported.”

See Harding’s article here, and her bandmates’ responses below.