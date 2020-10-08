Home Tech Give your iOS 14 home screen a personalized aesthetic with this set of’bold’ icons

Oct 08, 2020 0 Comments
iOS 14 has sparked new interest in the custom iPhone home screen, including creating custom app icons using shortcut apps. This week, designer Doney den Ouden launched a great set of custom apps. An icon called “bold” New paint can be applied to the iOS 14 home screen.

Donny The inspiration for the “Bold” icon set explains that it helps bring new life to the iOS app icons, many of which haven’t been updated over the years.

Almost all stock icons on iOS 14 were last updated to iOS 7, which was released 7 years ago. In the years that followed, iOS’s design language gradually evolved and reintroduced subtle shadows, bolder typography, and rounder icons to create a more aesthetically pleasing, more friendly look.

Bold imagines what the home screen icons would look like if they were redesigned to match today’s iOS design language. If you like Dark Mode or want more consistency, check out the next set of alternatives.

that much The “Bold” icon set is available on Gumroad. Purchase over $5. This set contains a total of 57 icons.

App Store, Books, Calculator, Calendar (2 versions), Camera, Clock, Compass, Contacts (2 versions), FaceTime, Files, Find My, Health, Home, iTunes, Mail (2 versions), Maps (2 Dog versions), Measurements, Messages (2 versions), Music, News, Notes (2 versions), Phone, Photos, Podcasts, Reminders, Safari, Settings, Shortcuts (2 versions), Stocks (2 versions) Version), translation (2 versions), TV, voice memos (2 versions), wallet, weather (2 versions)

There are two variations of the “Bold” icon pack. dark and Light mode diagram. You can learn how. Custom Icon Set In the full guide here.

The important thing to keep in mind here is that support for custom icons in iOS 14 is somewhat limited and relies on Apple’s shortcut application. As explained previously, shortcut apps essentially act as an intermediary between the theme icon you create and the app that’s connected to that icon.

What this means is that whenever you open an app via a custom icon, the shortcut app first appears briefly on the screen. For some, this can break the deal, but others will be willing to accept this concession in return for a more personalized home screen.

Below, you can find out more about how to use widgets and custom icons to give your iOS 14 home screen a custom aesthetic.

