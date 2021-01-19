Global figures suggest that virus controls could lead to economic recovery – 1/19/2021

An investigation by an independent panel set up by the World Health Organization (WHO) found that economies in countries that chose to take drastic measures to save lives and control the spread of the virus were less affected. The decision is part of the Commission’s initial report on the conduct of governments and the World Health Organization in the face of the epidemic.

These results contradict one of the key flags of the Jair Bolsanaro government, which insisted that the lockout would create a dangerous situation for millions of people who would be more affected by the effects of imprisonment than the virus.

However, for the Commission, the debate between health and the economy makes no sense. “Prioritizing health or prioritizing the economy has proven to be a wrong bilateral,” the report says, which will be officially released today. The inquiry was formed after governments such as Brazil and the United States launched a diplomatic offensive to ensure that the World Health Organization’s response was accurate.

Now, the panel’s finding is that the Brazilian president’s speech did not match reality. “A preliminary observation from the panel is that economic outcomes are better in economies where strict public health control measures have been effectively implemented, and health outcomes measured by the number of cases and deaths in these countries are significantly better,” he warned. .

There is no data for each country in this document and the perspective is that such results may be provided in May. For now, however, the group warns that governments that have acted to control the virus have also been able to recover quickly from the recession.

“The same pattern seems to apply to the pace of recovery, with stringent public health measures being followed and strong economic recovery,” he said.

“Although the panel is aware that the epidemic is ongoing and the long-term trends of economic impact have not yet been definitively established, we believe that there is sufficient evidence to support optimistic outcomes of implementation. And prevent diseases, “he stressed.

The panel assesses that there are important links between epidemic control and economic activity. “For example, there is evidence that if people do not feel safe, they will be reluctant to engage in major economic and social activities such as education or trade,” he said.

The WHO failed, China was slow and nations ignored the warnings

Another finding of the investigation is that when the WHO declared its global emergency in late January 2020, many governments simply ignored the warnings and adopted “minimal measures” during the eruption.

Criticisms are also leveled at China and the World Health Organization. In a column released last week, the organization created by the international organization was not strong enough to respond to an epidemic.

The investigation further concludes that public health measures may have been more strictly accepted by certain sections of the Chinese authorities in January and that Wuhan’s condition may have received more rapid attention.

“It is clear to the panel that by the end of January 2020 there was evidence that there were cases in many countries. Public health control measures with potential cases in any country should be implemented immediately,” he said. “They didn’t do that,” the group lamented.

Human-to-human transmission has been underestimated, the team estimates

“Similarly, early evidence of the success of action against SARS-CoV-2 may have been more widely and actively shared, and urgent action must be taken to use the most successful control measures everywhere. Where cases have arisen,” he verifies.

When the WHO held a technical conference at its working group session on February 4, 2020, it reported that there were more than 12,000 confirmed cases in China, but only 176 cases in other parts of the world. He said there was solid evidence of human-to-human transmission and a clear signal to all nations to act quickly to control the spread.

“In many countries, this signal is ignored,” he added.

The process was led by the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Helen Clark, And former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Surleaf. However, they decided to investigate not only the international community but also how governments responded to the crisis. The Bolsanaro government campaigned for former health minister Nelson Pool, Was part of the Commission. His name did not win support.