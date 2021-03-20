Global inequality rises due to epidemic – ocpoca Negócios

+



2021, the unfinished year (Photo: Description: Davy Augusto)

Time to tackle an old problem: Global inequality was already on the rise, but it will skyrocket with epidemics. In 2020, J.P. Morgan economist John Normand warned the world of an economy advancing on a “Q” ranking – the rich, the highly educated and the tech enthusiasts are on the rise, while the majority of the population is in poverty. The World Economic Forum added: The first tier includes technology-based companies; Bottom line, small businesses, the world’s largest employers.

Trends Consultoria predicts that this will be the face of 2021 in Brazil as well. It’s time for all social actors to prepare for impact. Studies abound that high inequality has a detrimental effect on democracy, productivity, public safety and the environment (among the most eminent scholars in this regard are Francis Stewart of the University of Oxford, Kate Pickett of York University and Richard Wilkinson of Nottingham University).

* This article is a special feature, which lists 30 essential trends to understand 2021 by Eboca Negasios. Get access to the full version.

Yuri Dadush, an economist from the European think tank @Bruegel_org, warns that “Latin America has one of the worst income inequalities in the world.” He saw no signs of a reaction to the issue. “Dealing with inequality will require comprehensive social and development policies.”

Want to see the exclusive content of Época BUSINESS? Access the digital version.

Want to get the message of WhatsApp’s Epocha Negroes? Click Link, Enter the number in the contact list and send us a message. To cancel, ask. Or, if you wish, receive by telegram. Just click Link.