GM and Honda form strategic alliances in North America

General Motors and Honda Motor have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of a North American automotive alliance that includes cooperation and purchase cost sharing for future vehicles.

The company said it would immediately begin planning for the new vehicle, with engineering work expected to begin in early 2021.

According to the company, the alliance will include “a range of vehicles sold under each company’s unique brand, as well as cooperation on purchasing, research and development and connected services”.

The combined efficiencies of the two companies are expected to free up cash for both companies to invest in advanced and next-generation autonomous and electric vehicle technology.

GM President Mark Royce said in a statement Thursday that the alliance will help both companies accelerate their investment in future mobility innovations by freeing up additional resources.

The announcement had little impact on Honda and GM’s stock prices, both trading at less than 1% as the market opened Thursday.