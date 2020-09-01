GM CEO Mary Barra meets with Ivanka Trump on Wednesday

White House Chief Advisor Ivanka Trump introduces his father, President Donald Trump, as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee at the final of the Republican National Convention on the White House South Lawn in Washington on August 27, 2020.
Detroit-General Motors CEO Mary Barra will meet with White House advisor on Wednesday. Ivanka Trump At the design and technology center of an automobile manufacturer in the suburbs of Detroit
bar Will give to the president Donald Trump According to GM spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan, they recently visited GM’s Tech Learning College, which completed a $2 million upgrade to train employees.
Barra invited Ivanka Trump last year as part of GM’s partnership in the White House’s advertising campaign to urge people who currently do not have a job or are not satisfied with the present. “You can find something new.” Said Ginivan.
White House spokesman Carolina Hurley said Trump and Barraga will meet with apprentices and staff to learn more about GM’s key learning revenue program.
“The President has built the strongest economy of our lives and he will do it again. Putting American workers and their families first is a top priority, and I am proud to visit General Motors’ College of Technology Learning where workers are learning in the field. Ivanka Trump said in a statement: “The Detroit, GM and talented GM workforce are confirming the great return of the United States and are looking forward to meeting them in person.”
Mary Barra, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and CEO of General Motors, visited a General Motors Parts Holdings plant in Cocomo, Indiana, that manufactures respirators for use during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Chris Burgin | Reuters
The GM program is based on an initiative launched in 2017 and focuses on improving the technical skills of skilled trade workers and salary manufacturing engineers in automakers. Since its inception, GM has trained more than 300 employees. Automakers expect to train 3,600 employees by the end of 2023.
Ivanka Trump is the Trump administration’s third high-ranking official to visit GM facilities in recent months in a campaign where the president will be reelected. Donald Trump regularly touted the support of blue-collar car workers for winning Michigan in 2016.
April Vice President Mike Pence Visited a GM facility in Kokomo, Indiana. It was to create a respirator for national stockpiling.
Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette visited the automaker’s design and technology campus in July to unveil $139 million in federal funding to support new and innovative high-tech vehicle technology.
Energy Minister Dan Brouillette (left) tours GM’s battery lab on July 16, 2020 at the GM Global Technology Center in Warren, Michigan, with Kent Helfrich, Managing Director of GM Global Electrification and Battery Systems.
GM
