GM recovers profitability with far better-than-expected returns.

The largest automaker in the U.S. generated $4.1 billion in revenue excluding special items, up from $2.5 billion a year ago. It’s far better than the $2.1 billion predicted by analysts, up 64% over GM’s third quarter earnings a year ago.

However, the demand that was there increased the average price of the vehicle, allowing GM to maintain a constant sales revenue.

“Sales in the US and China are recovering faster than many expected,” said John Stapleton, GM’s interim CFO. I am receiving it.”