Home entertainment Godzilla Vs. Cong | The first trailer has been released – check it out!

Godzilla Vs. Cong | The first trailer has been released – check it out!

Jan 25, 2021 0 Comments
Cinema com Rapadura

A Warner Released the first trailer “Godzilla vs. Cong”. See above (subtitles).

The film follows the Monsters Legendary. The summary describes: Myths confront each other “Godzilla Versus. Kong ”, when these mythical enemies find themselves in a glorious battle in which the fate of the world will come into effect. Kong and his bodyguards make the perilous journey to find their true home. With them is a young orphan named Jia, who has a unique and strong connection with Kang. But they do not know that they are on the path of the angry Godzilla, who is leaving the path of destruction all over the planet. This epic battle between two Titans, triggered by hidden forces, is only the beginning of the mystery at the center of the earth.

Cast Actors Alexander Scorskard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Diary Henry, Shun Okuri, Isa Gonzalez, Julian Denison, Kyle Chandler and Demon Pichir.

Eric Pearson (“Thor: Ragnarok”) Max Maxstein (“Godzilla II: King of Monsters”), Based on a story created by a team Legendary pictures Created by Terry Rocio (from franchise) “Caribbean Island Pirates”), Patrick McKay E. J. D. Payne (from “Star Trek: Without Borders”). Adam Wingard (“Death note”) Director.

“Against Godzilla. Kong ”opens March 26 in theaters and theaters in the United States HBO Max. The date for the premiere in Brazil has not yet been confirmed.

READ  WWE: NXT Debuts Capitol Wrestling Center at TakeOver 31

You May Also Like

Walter Bernstein: One of the last victims of the "witch hunt" in Hollywood dies

Walter Bernstein: One of the last victims of the “witch hunt” in Hollywood dies

The series 'Life After Death' delights skeptics of the supernatural

The series ‘Life After Death’ delights skeptics of the supernatural

Black music occupies streaming movies from "Soul" to "Amerello"

Black music occupies streaming movies from “Soul” to “Amerello”

'Bridgeton' is the 5th largest Netflix release of all time; See numbers

The series ‘Life After Death’ delights skeptics of the supernatural

An hour-long video call on the zoom 2 km in the car.

An hour-long video call on the zoom 2 km in the car.

La Casa de Papal bought Netflix for ridiculous value; Look

La Casa de Papal bought Netflix for ridiculous value; Look

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *