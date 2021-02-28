Golden Globe 2021: What the Festival Looks Like, Where to Look, Who Nominated – Zoira

The Golden Globe 2021 It will air this Sunday (28) and will kick off the season of different cinematography awards on behalf of Govt-19. Getting 78th edition, The event, which is regularly held by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, takes on a somewhat virtual and face-to-face format.

Again, actresses Tina Fey e Amy Bohler Will be providers, but in a different way. The first location will be on stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, and the second will be on top of Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

However, they will not be alone: ​​Sterling Q. Names like Brown and Renee Zellweger were also invited to announce the genre.

How will the ceremony be?

Now the Hybrid model Tested during the Emmy 2020, it can be redone as part of the Golden Globes. However, all guests must follow one Isolation And underwent tests to diagnose possible Govt-19 infection.

To solve the problem with mobilization, there should be prizes offered at home in some categories, which will be broadcast live via video conference.

Where to look?

Not in Brazil, for Ceremony The award will be shown on the TNT payment channel and will begin broadcasting at 10pm Brazilian time.

For residents of the United States, the transfer will be made through NBC.

Check out the 2021 Golden Globe candidates below:

Best Drama Movie

My father

Monk

Nomlandland

Beautiful revenge

Chicago7

Best Actor in a Drama Movie

Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Peace

Chadwick Bosman – Blues’ supreme voice

Anthony Hopkins – Me bye

Gary Oldman – Monk

Tahar Rahim – Mauritanian

Best Act in a Drama Movie

Viola Davis – A Voice Supremacy To Blues

Andra Day – United States vs. Billy Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – A woman’s pieces

Francis McDormand – Nomtland

Gary Mulligan – Beautiful revenge

Best Drama Serious

Mandalorian

Crown

Lovecraft Country

Oserk

Rated

Best act in a drama series

Emma Corinne – Crown

Olivia Coleman – Crown

Jodi Kamar – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Oserk

Sarah Paulson – Rated

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Batman – Oserk

Josh O’Connor – Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Good to call Saul

Matthew Rice – Perry Mason

Al Pacino – Hunters

Best Supporting Action in a Drama Movie

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elig

Olivia Coleman – My father

Jodi Foster – The Mauritanian

Amanda Sefried – Monk

Helena Jengal – World News

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Movie

Sacha Baron Cohen – Chicago Seven

Daniel Caloiah – Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto – Small Traces

Bill Murray – at the Rocks

Leslie Run Jr. – A Night in Miami

Great comedy or music sequences

Emily in Paris

Flight Assistant

Shits Creek

Great

Ted Lasso

Great action in a comedy or music series

Lily Collins – Emily M. Paris

Kale Guogo – Flight Assistant

Elle Fanning – Great

Catherine O’Hara – Shits Creek

Jane Levy – Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist

Best Actor in a Comedy or Music Series

Dawn Seattle – Black Monday

Nicholas Holt – The Great

Eugene Levy – Shitz Creek

Jason Soodickis – Ted Lasso

Rami Youssef – Rami

Great direction in the movie

Emerald Fennel – Beautiful Revenge

David Pincher – Monk

Regina King – A Night in Miami …

Aaron Sorkin – Chicago’s OS7

Chloe Zhao – Nomland

Best Movie Screen

Promise to the young lady

Monk

Seven of Chicago

My father

Nomlandland

Excellent animation

The Groots 2: A New Age

Two brothers

The path of the moon

Soul

Wolf Walkers

Best Foreign Language Film

Another round – Dinamarca

La Lorona – France, Guatemala

Life ahead – Italy

Minari – USA

Two of us – USA, France

Excellent movie sound

Midnight Sky – Alexander Desplat

Denet – Ludwig Corenson

World News – James Newton Howard

Monk – Trent Resner, Atticus Rose

Soul – Trent Resner, Atticus Rose, John Batiste

Best song in the movie

“Fight for yourself” – Judas and the Black Messiah

“Listen to My Voice” – Chicago Seven

“Ayo S (saw)” – life ahead

“Speak Now” – A Night in Miami

“Tigress & Tweet” – United States vs. Billy Holiday

Great comedy or music movie

Port: The next film tape

Hamilton

Palm springs

Music

Graduation Party

Best ministry or movie for TV

Ordinary people

Queen’s Gambit

Small ax

Deactivate

Unusual

The best action in a movie – music or music

Maria Bakalova – Borat: The next film tape

Michael Pfeiffer – French Exit

Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

Kate Hudson – Music

Rosamond Bike – I Care a Lot

Best Actor in a Movie – Music or Music

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat: The next film tape

James Gordon – Graduation Party

Lynn-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Dev Patel – Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Chamberg – Palm Springs