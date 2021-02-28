Golden Globe 2021: What the Festival Looks Like, Where to Look, Who Nominated – Zoira

The Golden Globe 2021 It will air this Sunday (28) and will kick off the season of different cinematography awards on behalf of Govt-19. Getting 78th edition, The event, which is regularly held by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, takes on a somewhat virtual and face-to-face format.
Again, actresses Tina Fey e Amy Bohler Will be providers, but in a different way. The first location will be on stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, and the second will be on top of Rockefeller Plaza in New York.
However, they will not be alone: Sterling Q. Names like Brown and Renee Zellweger were also invited to announce the genre.
How will the ceremony be?
Now the Hybrid model Tested during the Emmy 2020, it can be redone as part of the Golden Globes. However, all guests must follow one Isolation And underwent tests to diagnose possible Govt-19 infection.
To solve the problem with mobilization, there should be prizes offered at home in some categories, which will be broadcast live via video conference.
Where to look?
Not in Brazil, for Ceremony The award will be shown on the TNT payment channel and will begin broadcasting at 10pm Brazilian time.
For residents of the United States, the transfer will be made through NBC.
Check out the 2021 Golden Globe candidates below:
Best Drama Movie
My father
Monk
Nomlandland
Beautiful revenge
Chicago7
Best Actor in a Drama Movie
Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Peace
Chadwick Bosman – Blues’ supreme voice
Anthony Hopkins – Me bye
Gary Oldman – Monk
Tahar Rahim – Mauritanian
Best Act in a Drama Movie
Viola Davis – A Voice Supremacy To Blues
Andra Day – United States vs. Billy Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – A woman’s pieces
Francis McDormand – Nomtland
Gary Mulligan – Beautiful revenge
Best Drama Serious
Mandalorian
Crown
Lovecraft Country
Oserk
Rated
Best act in a drama series
Emma Corinne – Crown
Olivia Coleman – Crown
Jodi Kamar – Killing Eve
Laura Linney – Oserk
Sarah Paulson – Rated
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Batman – Oserk
Josh O’Connor – Crown
Bob Odenkirk – Good to call Saul
Matthew Rice – Perry Mason
Al Pacino – Hunters
Best Supporting Action in a Drama Movie
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elig
Olivia Coleman – My father
Jodi Foster – The Mauritanian
Amanda Sefried – Monk
Helena Jengal – World News
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Movie
Sacha Baron Cohen – Chicago Seven
Daniel Caloiah – Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto – Small Traces
Bill Murray – at the Rocks
Leslie Run Jr. – A Night in Miami
Great comedy or music sequences
Emily in Paris
Flight Assistant
Shits Creek
Great
Ted Lasso
Great action in a comedy or music series
Lily Collins – Emily M. Paris
Kale Guogo – Flight Assistant
Elle Fanning – Great
Catherine O’Hara – Shits Creek
Jane Levy – Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist
Best Actor in a Comedy or Music Series
Dawn Seattle – Black Monday
Nicholas Holt – The Great
Eugene Levy – Shitz Creek
Jason Soodickis – Ted Lasso
Rami Youssef – Rami
Great direction in the movie
Emerald Fennel – Beautiful Revenge
David Pincher – Monk
Regina King – A Night in Miami …
Aaron Sorkin – Chicago’s OS7
Chloe Zhao – Nomland
Best Movie Screen
Promise to the young lady
Monk
Seven of Chicago
My father
Nomlandland
Excellent animation
The Groots 2: A New Age
Two brothers
The path of the moon
Soul
Wolf Walkers
Best Foreign Language Film
Another round – Dinamarca
La Lorona – France, Guatemala
Life ahead – Italy
Minari – USA
Two of us – USA, France
Excellent movie sound
Midnight Sky – Alexander Desplat
Denet – Ludwig Corenson
World News – James Newton Howard
Monk – Trent Resner, Atticus Rose
Soul – Trent Resner, Atticus Rose, John Batiste
Best song in the movie
“Fight for yourself” – Judas and the Black Messiah
“Listen to My Voice” – Chicago Seven
“Ayo S (saw)” – life ahead
“Speak Now” – A Night in Miami
“Tigress & Tweet” – United States vs. Billy Holiday
Great comedy or music movie
Port: The next film tape
Hamilton
Palm springs
Music
Graduation Party
Best ministry or movie for TV
Ordinary people
Queen’s Gambit
Small ax
Deactivate
Unusual
The best action in a movie – music or music
Maria Bakalova – Borat: The next film tape
Michael Pfeiffer – French Exit
Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
Kate Hudson – Music
Rosamond Bike – I Care a Lot
Best Actor in a Movie – Music or Music
Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat: The next film tape
James Gordon – Graduation Party
Lynn-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Dev Patel – Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Chamberg – Palm Springs