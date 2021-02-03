Golden Globes: Netflix – Filmmakers Dominate Like Current

TV
Best Actor in a Comedy or Music Series
Don Sedil, Black Monday
Nicholas Holt, Great
Eugene Levy, Shits Creek
Jason Sudekis, Ted Lasso
Rami Youssef, Structure
Best Actress in a Comedy or Music Series
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kale Guogo, Flight Assistant
Elle Fanning, Great
Jane Levy, Zoe’s Unusual Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Shits Creek
Best Leading Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Batman, Oserk
Josh O’Connor, Crown
Bob Ottenkirk, It is better to call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rice, Perry Mason
Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series
Olivia Coleman, Crown
Jodi Kamar, Killing Eve
Emma Goren, Crown
Laura Linney, Oserk
Sarah Paulson, Rated
Best Leading Actor in a Short Series or Telefilm
Brian Cronston, Yours sincerely
Jeff Daniels, Humorous rule
Hugh Grant, Deactivate
Mark Rufallo, I know this is very true
Ethan Hawke, Good Lord Bird
Best Leading Actress in a Short Series or Telefilm
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Ordinary people
Shira Haas, Unusual
Nicole Kidman, Deactivate
Anya Taylor-Joy, O Competent Toma
Best Drama Series
Crown (Netflix)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Montalorian (Disney +)
Oserk (Netflix)
Rated (Netflix)
Excellent mini-series or telefilm
Ordinary people (BBC / HBO)
O Compido Da Toma (Netflix)
Small Ax (BBC / Amazon Prime)
Disable (HBO)
Unusual (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress
Helena Bonham Carter, Crown
Julia Garner, Oserk
Annie Murphy, Shits Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Rated
Best Secondary Actor
John Boega, Small ax
Brendan Gleason, Humorous rule
Daniel Levy, Shits Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Southland, Deactivate
Best Comedy Series or
Emily M Paris (Netflix)
Flight Assistant (HBO)
Shits Creek (CBS)
The Great (HBO)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)
Cinema
Great comedy or music film
Borat, next picture, Written by Jason Voliner
Hamilton, Written by Thomas Gail
Palm springs, De Max Barbakov
Music, De Xia
The Prom – Ryan Murphy’s Graduation Party
Best Motion Picture – Drama
MonkPresented by David Pincher
Nomtland – Survive in the United States, Written by Chloe Zhao
Promise to the young lady, De Emerald Fennel
Chicago7, De Aaron Sorkin
Best Foreign Language Film
Another round, Thomas Winterberg (Denmark),
La Lorona, Zyro Fustamande (France / Guatemala)
A life ahead, Eduardo Ponti (France)
Threats Presented by Lee Isaac Chung (USA)
Two of us, Filippo Menegetti (USA / France)
Excellent record
Emerald Fennel, Promise to the young lady
David Pincher, Monk
Regina King, A night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, Chicago7
Chloe Zhao, Nomlandland
Best original song
Fight for yourself, From Judas and the Black Messiah
Here is my voice, From Chicago7
I said yes (saw), From A life ahead
Talk now, A night in Miami
Tigers & Tweets, From United States vs. Billy Holiday
Best Secondary Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, Chicago7
Daniel Kalua, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, Little things
Bill Murray, In the Rocks
Leslie Autom, Jr., A night in Miami
Best Supporting Actress
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elig
Olivia Coleman, Father
Jodi Foster, Mauritian
Amanda Seyfried, Monk
Helena Jengal, World News
Best Comedian or Musician
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat, next picture
James Gordon, Prom – Graduation Party
Lynn-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Chamberg, Palm springs
Excellent animation
The Groots: A New Age
Let’s go
Like being on top of the moon
Soul: A soul achievement
Wolf Walkers
Best Drama Actor
Chadwick Bosman, Black bottom of Ma Rainey
Ahmed Rice, The sound of metal
Anthony Hopkins, Father
Gary Oldman, Monk
Tahar Rahim, Mauritian
Best Drama Actress
Viola Davis, Black bottom of Ma Rainey
Andra Day, United States vs. Billy Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman
Francis McDormand, Nomtland – Survive in the United States
Gary Mulligan, Promise to the young lady
Comedian or Musician Best Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat, next picture
Kate Hudson, Music
Michael Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamond Bike, I care a lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.
The best argument
Emerald Fennel, Promise to the young lady
Jack Pincher, Monk
Aaron Sorkin, Chicago7
Christopher Hampton e Florian Zeller, Father
Chloe Zhao, Nomtland – Survive in the United States