Golden Globes: Netflix – Filmmakers Dominate Like Current

Feb 03, 2021 0 Comments
TV

Best Actor in a Comedy or Music Series

Don Sedil, Black Monday
Nicholas Holt, Great
Eugene Levy, Shits Creek
Jason Sudekis, Ted Lasso
Rami Youssef, Structure

Best Actress in a Comedy or Music Series

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kale Guogo, Flight Assistant
Elle Fanning, Great
Jane Levy, Zoe’s Unusual Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Shits Creek

Best Leading Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Batman, Oserk

Josh O’Connor, Crown

Bob Ottenkirk, It is better to call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rice, Perry Mason

Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series

Olivia Coleman, Crown

Jodi Kamar, Killing Eve

Emma Goren, Crown

Laura Linney, Oserk

Sarah Paulson, Rated

Best Leading Actor in a Short Series or Telefilm

Brian Cronston, Yours sincerely

Jeff Daniels, Humorous rule

Hugh Grant, Deactivate

Mark Rufallo, I know this is very true

Ethan Hawke, Good Lord Bird

Best Leading Actress in a Short Series or Telefilm

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Ordinary people

Shira Haas, Unusual

Nicole Kidman, Deactivate

Anya Taylor-Joy, O Competent Toma

Best Drama Series

Crown (Netflix)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Montalorian (Disney +)

Oserk (Netflix)

Rated (Netflix)

Excellent mini-series or telefilm

Ordinary people (BBC / HBO)

O Compido Da Toma (Netflix)

Small Ax (BBC / Amazon Prime)

Disable (HBO)

Unusual (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress

Helena Bonham Carter, Crown

Julia Garner, Oserk

Annie Murphy, Shits Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Rated

Best Secondary Actor

John Boega, Small ax

Brendan Gleason, Humorous rule

Daniel Levy, Shits Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Southland, Deactivate

Best Comedy Series or

Emily M Paris (Netflix)

Flight Assistant (HBO)

Shits Creek (CBS)

The Great (HBO)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

Cinema

Great comedy or music film

Borat, next picture, Written by Jason Voliner
Hamilton, Written by Thomas Gail
Palm springs, De Max Barbakov
Music, De Xia
The Prom – Ryan Murphy’s Graduation Party

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Father, Florian Zeller
MonkPresented by David Pincher
Nomtland – Survive in the United States, Written by Chloe Zhao
Promise to the young lady, De Emerald Fennel
Chicago7, De Aaron Sorkin

Best Foreign Language Film

Another round, Thomas Winterberg (Denmark),
La Lorona, Zyro Fustamande (France / Guatemala)
A life ahead, Eduardo Ponti (France)
Threats Presented by Lee Isaac Chung (USA)
Two of us, Filippo Menegetti (USA / France)

Excellent record

Emerald Fennel, Promise to the young lady
David Pincher, Monk
Regina King, A night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, Chicago7
Chloe Zhao, Nomlandland

Best original song

Fight for yourself, From Judas and the Black Messiah

Here is my voice, From Chicago7

I said yes (saw), From A life ahead

Talk now, A night in Miami

Tigers & Tweets, From United States vs. Billy Holiday

Best Secondary Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, Chicago7

Daniel Kalua, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, Little things

Bill Murray, In the Rocks

Leslie Autom, Jr., A night in Miami

Best Supporting Actress

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elig

Olivia Coleman, Father

Jodi Foster, Mauritian

Amanda Seyfried, Monk

Helena Jengal, World News

Best Comedian or Musician

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat, next picture

James Gordon, Prom – Graduation Party

Lynn-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Chamberg, Palm springs

Excellent animation

The Groots: A New Age
Let’s go
Like being on top of the moon
Soul: A soul achievement
Wolf Walkers

Best Drama Actor

Chadwick Bosman, Black bottom of Ma Rainey

Ahmed Rice, The sound of metal

Anthony Hopkins, Father

Gary Oldman, Monk

Tahar Rahim, Mauritian

Best Drama Actress

Viola Davis, Black bottom of Ma Rainey

Andra Day, United States vs. Billy Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman

Francis McDormand, Nomtland – Survive in the United States

Gary Mulligan, Promise to the young lady

Comedian or Musician Best Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat, next picture

Kate Hudson, Music

Michael Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamond Bike, I care a lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.

The best argument

Emerald Fennel, Promise to the young lady
Jack Pincher, Monk
Aaron Sorkin, Chicago7
Christopher Hampton e Florian Zeller, Father
Chloe Zhao, Nomtland – Survive in the United States

