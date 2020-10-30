New York authorities arrested a group who said they were responsible for a series of robberies. John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The group is accused of stealing over $6 million of designer goods from luxury brands such as Gucci, Prada, and Chanel and selling the stolen items.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said that two former truck drivers David Lacarriere and Gary McArthur, who worked for JFK, used their knowledge of how to pick up cargo at the airport to create a document containing flight details. Then they and others drove to the tractor-trailer with pallets of designer goods.

More than 100 coronavirus cases have been reported on US Air Mars, TSA Confidential Information.

JFK is the largest airport in the New York City area. More than 1.3 million tons of cargo passed through the airport last year, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

JFK was also the site of the infamous 1978 Lufthansa robbery, highlighted in the movie “Goodfellas”.

“Of course, our airport should be safe and secure for travelers,” Katz said in a press release, but it should be trusted by international companies that transport cargo to our area.

Click here to receive the FOX News app.

When the police found the abandoned trailer used in the robbery, it was empty except for the trash and was soaked with bleach inside, according to Katz.

The Port Authority Police Department and FBI investigators eventually tracked the men to a closed hair salon in Jamaica, Queens, used as a stash for stolen items. On June 3, the police stopped selling 117 items to Allen Department in Jersey City, New Jersey to search the store. Katz said that items that were mostly Chanel handbags were worth over $300,000.

Click here to subscribe to our lifestyle newsletter.

After raiding the store, the police found a box filled with stolen items. They have recovered more than 3,000 Gucci bags and clothing items and more than 1,000 Chanel wallets, jewelry and sunglasses. They rated items worth over $2.5 million.

According to Katz, the grand jury indicted six defendants on a total of 22 charges. Two of them are still looking for the police.