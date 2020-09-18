Google Adds iOS 14 Search Widget with Lens, Secret Shortcut 9to5Google

Apple start On Wednesday, the latest mobile OS and app developers are in the process of supporting the latest features. Google has two iOS 14 updates. ready I’m preparing a third with a search widget and Chrome browser defaults.

In iOS 14, applications can create home screen widgets that stand out much more than before. Now you can find’information faster’ by providing’ultra-fast access to search’ in the native Google app.

The first iOS 14 widget is 2×2 and has a “Google Search” in the lower left corner and a narrow bar at the top, allowing you to open the keyboard and enter text instantly. The 4×2 spans the field across the entire home screen and offers three useful shortcuts: Lens, Voice Search, and Secret.

Unlike Android, Lens is part of the Google app, not an assistant, and voice search is for text conversion only. Quick access to personal search Recent Privacy Policy. The company has the following instructions on how to set it up after the update. Version 125.1 From the App Store:

Press and hold the home screen of your iPhone or iPad. Tap the plus icon in the top left corner to open the widget gallery. Google app search and tab Swipe right/left to choose the widget size. Click “Add Widget”. Place the widget and tap “Done” in the top right corner.

Meanwhile, iOS 14 allows you to set your default browser and email app, but for now Reset after reboot. Like the desktop platform, Chrome can open links in any app, and mailto: links or addresses launch Gmail’s compose screen. that much Browser update Google Gmail for iOS Coming soon.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad, scroll down until you see’Chrome’/’Gmail’, then tap on it. Tap “Default Browser App” / “Default Mail App”. ‘Chrome’/’Gmail

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to earn income. more.

For more news, check out 9to5Google on YouTube.