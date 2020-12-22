Home Economy Google and Facebook have agreed to team up against a potentially hopeless move

Google and Facebook have agreed to team up against a potentially hopeless move

Dec 22, 2020 0 Comments
Google and Facebook have agreed to team up against a potentially hopeless move

Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg speaks at the Cannes Lions 2019: The third day, June 19, 2019, during a Facebook session in Cannes, France.

Richard Board | Getty Images

Google and Facebook have promised to help each other if they ever face trial of their agreement to work together on online advertising. Report by the Wall Street Journal Tuesday.

The story is based on an unpredictable version of a lawsuit filed by 10 U.S. states against Google last week.

Google and Facebook are said to have struck a deal in September 2018 that Facebook has agreed not to compete with Google’s online advertising tools. In return, the social media company offered “special treatment” when using them, the journal said.

The lawsuit alleges that Google and Facebook were aware that their deal could lead to a hopeless investigation.

A Google spokesman told CNBC that the allegations in the case were false. “The notion that this is a secret agreement is wrong. We have been public about this partnership for years,” they said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a CNBC comment.

Read the full story in the journal Here.

READ  A lender is shelling out persons to carry in their spare change to support local organizations amid the coin scarcity

You May Also Like

Delta passengers take the dog out of the plane on an emergency slide

Delta passengers take the dog out of the plane on an emergency slide

Private Student Loan Refinancing Season Begins: What You Need to Know Here

Private Student Loan Refinancing Season Begins: What You Need to Know Here

Shell to take over $ 22 billion in cuts and rewrite assets

Shell to take over $ 22 billion in cuts and rewrite assets

Lockheed Martin enters into a deal to buy an Aerojet rocket for $ 4.4b

Lockheed Martin enters into a deal to buy an Aerojet rocket for $ 4.4b

Registered nurse Sarah Smith tests a patient for COVID-19 as University of Utah Health's Wellness Bus visits a neighborhood in West Valley City on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The 40-foot RV was specially designed to travel to underserved neighborhoods to provide health consultations, screenings and education.

Utah has 3,600 people vaccinated, leaving 1,994 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Health

Record number of COVID-19 deaths in Illinois hospitals

Record number of COVID-19 deaths in Illinois hospitals

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *