Google App Store Reduces Service Fees – Marketer

Mar 16, 2021 0 Comments
As of July 1, Google will charge only 15% of the first million dollars a developer earns each year from apps available on Google Play. This is a reduction in values ​​currently in effect at one of the world’s leading utility stores.

According to Google, the change used in service charges will be reduced by 50% for 99% of programmers worldwide. The money saved by those in charge of mobile applications can be used to measure business by hiring new engineers or strengthening the capabilities of servers.

“While this type of investment is very important when programmers are in the early stages of development, the process of measuring an application does not stop when the partner reaches a million dollar return,” VP said. Says Samir Samad of Product Management.

According to the official, there are programmers who earn two, five or 10 million dollars a year and are still unable to manage sustainable businesses. “That’s why we make the reduced rate of first million gross revenue earned each year available to all Google Play developers, regardless of size,” says Samir Samad.

The Vice President of Product Management considers this to be a fair approach and in line with Google’s broader mission of helping developers succeed.

