Google App Store Reduces Service Fees – Marketer

As of July 1, Google will charge only 15% of the first million dollars a developer earns each year from apps available on Google Play. This is a reduction in values ​​currently in effect at one of the world’s leading utility stores.

According to Google, the change used in service charges will be reduced by 50% for 99% of programmers worldwide. The money saved by those in charge of mobile applications can be used to measure business by hiring new engineers or strengthening the capabilities of servers.