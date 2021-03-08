Google Chrome will change for the better in September 2021

Google has announced through its official Chromium blog that it will no longer update its browser for four weeks. Technology is updating its browser every six weeks, but is now determined to redouble its efforts.

For Google Chrome users, technology means more functionality and improvements coming in a much faster way as they are made. The goal is to keep the browser always up to date with minimal time between updates.

Monthly updates for Google Chrome browser

By Chromium Google recognizes the importance of software updates, a week after version 89 of Chrome, which is already available for a wide variety of sites.

For the company, Chrome updates were very late between the trial phase and the public release of news. With each new version, the company was determined to improve the safety, speed and simplicity or ease of use of the product.

For this purpose, it always implemented a test phase with different time scales to ensure that everything was intended. However, as the development of a new version progresses, the trial phase may be streamlined or reduced.

In fact, the company now feels confident enough to reduce the trial period with the distribution of each new version. Therefore, by reducing this period of checking for errors or inconsistencies, the user will receive messages in advance.

Security updates come in every two weeks

These changes will be used by Google from the third quarter of 2021. After that, Google Chrome received an update every four weeks, and the test program was shortened. It will be a solid reinforcement for the most popular browser in the world and will get updates.

On the other hand, Google says that security updates will come every two weeks. This step is aimed at minimizing potential gaps in browser security, which greatly reduces the time it takes to get an update.

In short, we have a split between security updates – Every two weeks – and, general version updates – Every four.

Once Google Chrome 94 reaches the public, the new timetable should be used. Therefore, until September 2021, the browser accepts the new plan of monthly updates.

