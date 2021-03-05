Google Chrome will start getting updates soon

If we take into account the Google Chrome update release history, it gets new updates every six weeks, with some patches and fixes during this period, but the majority without introducing new features in the browser.

However, the company is now preparing for a major change in the way the browser renders updates, which will allow end users to quickly access not only new features but also bug fixes.

The company says, Google’s goal is to start delivering Google Chrome updates in six to four weeks at a significantly faster rate. This will allow users to access newer versions of Chrome significantly faster on all computers where the browser is available.

This change, according to the company, will allow users to access the standard version of the browser at approximately two-week intervals, which is significantly faster than what is currently being done. It should also be noted that Chrome has always had a very open update policy, with browser updates being made in the background and generally not affecting its usage.

For business users, the company hopes to provide an “extended support” version, which should allow the browser version to be kept for up to eight weeks, but this version is not available to regular users – focusing more on companies and restricted environments.

These changes will start coming out of Chrome 94, which is expected to be available in the third quarter of 2021 – perhaps in September.