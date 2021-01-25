Google employees form global union alliance – 25/01/2021 – TEC

Google employees around the world are forming a labor alliance, weeks after employees at search engine giant and another parent company Alphabet formed a union for offices in the United States and Canada.

A global union UNI, which represents around 20 million workers worldwide, said on Monday it helped form Alpha Global, Google’s union alliance that includes several countries including the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Alpha Global will fight for the rights of full-time Alphabet employees, as well as temporary workers, suppliers and contractors, UNI Global said. “Alphabet’s problems are not confined to any country and must be solved globally,” said Christy Hoffman, UNI General Secretary.

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After years of protests against working conditions and business practices, 200 Google employees formed the Alphabet Workers Union, a so-called “minority union,” in early January.

Under US labor law, Alphabet can ignore union demands until it gets the support of most employees.