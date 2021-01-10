Home Tech Google goes offline in many countries; YouTube, Drive and other services are affected

Google goes offline in many countries; YouTube, Drive and other services are affected

Jan 10, 2021 0 Comments
Google services declined or showed volatility on Monday morning (14). Users in many countries have reported problems with search engine, YouTube, Gmail, Sheets, Classroom, Driver, Maps, Hangouts, Meeting and Calendar.

According to the Town Detector website, complaints started at 8:30 a.m. and rose to 9 p.m. Then they started slowly. At 9:52 am, the tools are running normally, according to the Google page showing the performance of their applications. Gmail only had issues at the time.

Waterfalls have been recorded in Brazil, the United States, Asia and many European countries. Search said Google has not yet commented on the reasons for the instability, but said it was aware of the problem with its products in the Google workplace profile, which integrates all of the company’s tools, and is investigating the case.

On social media, the matter quickly became one of the most talked about. On Twitter, users joked about deferred choices, canceled meetings and how much YouTube will stop Felipe Neto from earning from the issue – in a recent release, he said that the first fall on YouTube created him around R $ 17.7 thousand loss.

Folhepress

