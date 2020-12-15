Google Home Max is officially discontinued and out of stock

Launched in 2017 on the Home Max and Mini as the first extension of Google’s smart speaker lineup. Three years later, Google has officially discontinued Home Max as a commodity Reduced.

Both Sock and Carrie Home Max are no longer in stock in the US Google Store. Google confirmed the pension Engadget It emphasizes that you will receive regular software updates:

Existing Google Home Max users should not worry as they will not see any change in their service. We continue to provide software updates and security fixes for Google Home Max devices. We are committed to providing the best sound and full home audio features in all of our assistant-powered products.

Although announced in October, the speaker did not do so Throwing Dec. Quiet. ”The ML-powered smart sound feature adjusts the balance with the current environment.

It can be placed vertically or horizontally, while at the same time supporting the stereo configuration if you have a pair. There are six remote microphones for plugging in other devices with an Ox Jack and Hotwall detection.

Release price 9 399 is rather steep, but Google covers 12 months of YouTube music. It was then moved to 9,299 and discounted to 9,149 Black Friday 2020. The last 9 179 price was set before the Google Home Max was discontinued.

To change the device, Google introduced this year Nest Audio. $ 99 per one, which is very cheap, and buying two for stereo is very interesting.

FTC: We use revenue generating automated connections. Further.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: