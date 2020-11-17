Home Tech Google is adding a new health center and sleep monitoring measurements to its Fit mobile apps

Nov 17, 2020
Google has Announced An update to its Fit mobile app, it will introduce a new centralized home screen of health-related information and sleep-monitoring data. Updates for Google Fit’s Android and iOS versions will begin this week. Google is adding new tiles to the gym, weather and breathing exercises in its Wear OS smartwatch app.

The new features are in line with the most recent Google Fit redesign launched last year. But the new home screen brings in some important data points on weekly goals, recent exercise, and health information such as heart rate and weight trends. As for sleep monitoring, compatible smart home accessories such as Google OS devices and Fossil General 5E, Ora Ring and Widings Sleep Tracking Boy can now synchronize data with the Fit app to monitor night activity and sleep, and the sleep tracking feature now allows you to bed .

Google says you can also send stats, routes and photos from your Google Fit Workout magazine entries via social media or messaging apps. The redesigned root OS tiles make it easy to check the weather, start and stop guided breathing sessions, and start the latest workouts via shortcuts.

