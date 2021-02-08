Home Tech Google is “inspired” by Apple, and can develop anti-tracking tool for Android – Android

Feb 08, 2021 0 Comments
At WWDC 2020, Apple announced the arrival Strengthens the privacy features of iOS 14Including protections against tracking applications or websites. Google can now create an alternative version of the Android process.

According to internal sources Had access to Bloomberg, Mountain View Agent determines how data collection and tracking can be controlled by applications and websites in its operating system, but in a less “severe” way than the solution provided by Apple.

Obviously, Google is trying to balance the demands of users, who are increasingly aware of how important their privacy is and the financial needs of programmers and advertisers.

“We are always looking for ways to work collaboratively with developers to enhance the quality of privacy, while promoting the creation of a healthy and ad-supported utility ecosystem,” a Google spokesman said.

In developing the process, we can take an approach similar to the one taken by Google Newly introduced Privacy Sandbox for Chrome.

According to Google, the Privacy Sandbox aims to remove third-party cookies, which are being replaced by potential alternatives that prioritize privacy, in conjunction with the Partner Ecosystem, which will help publishers and advertisers succeed in protecting people’s privacy when browsing. The web ”.

For now, the Android alternative to Apple’s privacy tool is still in the early stages of development, and Google has not decided when it wants to launch it, or whether it will actually make it.

Note that Apple’s new privacy feature called App Tracking Transparency will reach users via iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Choose whether the applications they install can collect your data and send it to third parties For example, for targeted advertising purposes.

READ  Android TV: The latest update like Google TV!

Keep in mind that Apple’s plans do not appeal to Facebook, as they may have an impact on its revenue. Considering the situation, Mark Zuckerberg’s social network A hopeless lawsuit may be filed in court Against Apple.

