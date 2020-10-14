Google has hosted I/O developer conferences every year since 2008, but due to the epidemic Canceled this year. Instead, the company has made small announcements over the past few months. Pixel 4a. In much the same vein, Google is now planning another fictitious event called Search On. Starting tomorrow, October 15th, Google plans to focus on the software side, especially its flagship product, Search.

The event was announced through a mystery Twitter It hardly tells you what to expect. You can look forward to news about what has recently changed in search and the next steps in the world’s most popular search engines. Tweet link It takes you to a webpage dedicated to Search On where you can directly add calendar entries for Thursday events.

You can watch the live stream via YouTube or the Search On webpage linked below at noon (PT) on Thursday, October 15th.