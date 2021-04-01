Google is stepping back and bringing back to the map what users have been asking for the most

Over time, Google is redesigning and rebuilding the graphical interface. Always be careful about what users use the most, it eliminates what they think is superfluous and is not used by everyone who uses this mapping service.

Of course, this often removes what users don’t like and creates some complaints. One of these examples came recently, Google was forced to step back, remove and bring back a feature that was in high demand.

Google does not always get the results right

Everyone knows that Google has changed the map interface for the better. Try to keep information and functionality that users can use in the least space. These should be useful to earn your place here.

Over the years we have seen many features appear and disappear, always depending on their use and the interest they generate among users. Google monitors all of that usage and always knows which ones are most used.

The compass is on the map again

But Google seems to make mistakes sometimes, and it eventually admits and fixes it. The most recent is now fixed and a feature is returned to the map. In this map service we are talking about the (again) known compass that we have always been accustomed to seeing.

After it was removed in 2019, users complained to Google to bring it back. Its usefulness is undeniable, and everyone understands that it should be on Google Maps.

The most requested feature by users

Now, and 2 years later, Google Fixed your action And the compass was brought back to the map. Whenever navigation is used, they will remember this element again, which helps to understand the orientation of the map or the path taken.

To get this new feature, Google Maps users must have the latest version () installed. In this, when navigation starts, they will have this information immediately, as happened a few years ago.