Google launches update to fix serious issue

Google continues to work hard on the development of the Android 12 developer preview of its operating system version. Now, shortly after the launch of DB2, Mountain View has released a new update to fix a specific problem.

Although some performance improvements and minor bug fixes may have been implemented, the main focus of this update is to fix the issue with Web View and Chrome. This problem has affected millions of users since last week, thus stopping random use.

Now, after releasing updates for the standard versions of Android, Google has fixed the issue in the Android 12 developer preview as well.

Android 12 Developer Preview 2.1 is surprisingly stable

Although still a trial version, the Android 12 developer continues to impress with the performance and stability level of the preview, which presents a relatively low number of errors and very low stability issues.

In addition, Google surprised many users. Compared to the same phase in Android 11, this is a feature that was only implemented after the beta version was released.

For users enrolled in this Android 12 trial program, the update must already be available for installation, and can be found in the “System Update” section of the smartphone’s settings.

Via: 9to5Google

