Google makes the historic federation that puts Android Auto on the Ford of the future

Feb 02, 2021 0 Comments
It can be called a true historical partnership. Google and Ford have signed an agreement promising to bring Android Auto to US automakers’ cars in the future.

From 2023 the first Ford cars (and luxury brand Lincoln) will begin to use the native operating system of Google. In this way, future cars of the brand will own the entire Google collection.

This means that as of that year, anyone who buys a compatible Ford has the right to have a Google Play Store in their car. There you will find access to applications such as Maps and Google’s Virtual Assistant.

One thing users will definitely enjoy is the air updates. This means that they only need to be connected to an Internet network to update the operating system or applications.

It should be noted that Ford has not yet released which vehicles will be preferred when accessing Android Auto. Of course electric vehicles should be at the forefront, but luxury models should also be a priority.

After Renault or Peugeot, Google celebrates partnership with Ford

Note that Google already has partnerships with major automakers such as Renault, Peugeot (PSA Group) or General Motors.

