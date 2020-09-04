Google Maps preparing for app-wide dark mode on Android

next Home app last month, One of the last first-party apps that need dark mode is Google Maps. Fortunately, the latest version of the Android client finally indicates that the work is in progress.

APK Insight Information: In this’APK Insight’ post, we decompiled the latest version of the application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. Decompiling these files (called APKs for Android apps) allows you to see various lines of code for possible future features within that hint. Google may or may not provide these features, and interpretation of those features may or may not be incomplete. However, we’ll show you what it looks like when shipped by activating the product that’s nearing completion. With this in mind, read on.

Currently, Google Maps has a dark theme, but only in navigation mode while driving. These shapes apply directly to most UIs (bottom sheets and various buttons) as well as maps. One odd exception is the white Google Assistant microphone icon in the top right corner, and the green panel at the top listing street names and directions.

All other parts of the UI have a light background, but the map layers are mostly different shades of gray. In Google Maps version 10.50 there are several strings that explicitly refer to’DARK_MODE_SETTING’.

Go to bright theme settings shape

Setting new “shape”Describes the menu. There are three options here: Device Theme Preferences, Dark Theme and Light Theme.

Device theme default Dark theme Bright theme

This preference is particularly independent of the appearance of the navigation.

You can also change the map appearance during navigation in settings. Go to navigation settings

Version 10.50 includes various “Nighttime”Assets and icons have also been introduced.

Creating a dark map is not as simple as inverting colors and can be a huge effort. Google Maps contains a variety of street and place names and a variety of pins and icons. Everything needs to be optimized so as not to affect visibility. Meanwhile, switching from white to Google’s standard dark gray hue for everything else should be simpler.

Hopefully the Google Maps dark theme is coming soon. We simply Saw rendering With the release of Android 10 last September, a big map Redesigned earlier this year.

