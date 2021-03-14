Google Maps Size Learn about these three new features

The Google The maps are one Applications Most used in Portugal. To the delight of all users of the site, the service is officially preparing to offer three new features aimed at contributing users.

Google Maps already has 150 million local guides on Google Maps And application Introduce three new functions This will make it easier to share and find local information or suggestions.

Reviews on Google Maps



Google Maps users will usually show Your compliments to local businesses by sending photos, And update information about the business (table or contact details) or by writing comments. Starting next month, the app will be challenging in the US with users of the app Android. Any user can participate in this challenge to accumulate Useful reviews, photos and updates About business. You must enter the Contribution tab in the application to participate in the local challenge. There they can add ratings, comments or information about the local businesses they have visited. 100,000 companies can be found updating their data this way.



Google Maps is set to launch a new feature in the coming weeks: Photo updates (Updates Photo). This function allows users to share their experiences in a specific location by uploading a photo. They can send the photo with a brief description, without leaving a rating on the website. When searching for space in the app, users only need to enter updates to see the latest photos sent by those who were there. You can do that if you want to upload Click the Photo Upload button It will be in the guide.

Adding roads to the app will make it easier to report roads not shown on the map. If you see a road that does not show a map, you can add it In the desktop version of Google Maps. To add a missing road, click the side menu button and go to Edit Map, where you have the option to add a missing road.

Can be drawn with lines with map There is no such road or section. It is allowed to change the name of the roads, change the direction in which they run, or remove some that are correct or not yet.

If there are lengths or roads that have been closed for some time, you can enter dates and reasons. This functionality is displayed on Google Maps In the coming months in more than 80 countries Utility users can report issues or changes on roads including Portugal.