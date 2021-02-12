Google pays for some news in the UK, but pays “red line” in some parts of Australia Average

Starting this week, Google will start using some of the media companies in the UK to use their articles on a new technology companies’ news site – The Google News Showcase. The deal includes 120 pieces of British newspapers Telegraph That’s it Financial Times, And is part of the company’s efforts to show that it supports it Media.

The UK entry into the platform, which launched in October, is coming at a time EU and Australia evaluate The Google search engine will pay for the parts (headers and first sentences) of the messages it displays.

The Google team, contacted by PUBLIC, emphasizes what the company does Google News Showcase This is very different than what countries like Australia ask for.

The country that is part of the stage Google News Showcase, Attempts to set a code Force Google and Facebook to pay To media organizations for parts of the news they deliver. This includes, for example, the first sentences of a story that can be read from Google’s search engine Fodder Facebook News.

“The code in Australia is to pay for all links and areas. This is a red line, ”a Google spokesman explained via email. “It sets a harmful precedent and offers benefits to the content group – from other sites’ news sites.”

Google has already threatened Remove your search engine from the country If Australian law moves forward. In terms of technology News Showcase This is a very standard alternative. In total, the news site already covers 450 online publications from Germany, Australia, Argentina, Canada, France and the United Kingdom, with an investment of $ 1 billion (4 824 million) over the next three years.

In January, Mel Silva, who is in charge of Google’s operations in Australia, described the site as evidence that there is a “viable” way to support the Australian press without damaging the search engine. [da Google]”.

One of the benefits of the new site for Google users is that they can access some paid newspaper articles through subscription. Telegraph, And access the content according to their preferences.

In recent years, however, many researchers have warned of the dangers of content suggestion mechanisms. One of the issues is creativity “Intellectual Bubbles” (Flitter bubbles, In English) This will lead to reading only what one likes and restricting access to different ideas.