Google Lens has always played a very important role since it was a part of Google Photos. It analyzes images and allows you to find a specific word when searching for it. Imagine for a second you were transposed into the karmic driven world of Earl. Now he will analyze all the photos and show that there is actually a sunset. However, in the Android operating system, Google Lens has become a more visible part of Google Photos and has led to a new feature.

Google Photos has got a very useful feature!

Now it allows you to not only analyze photos in general, but also search in them as mentioned Site 9to5Google.

Google Lens is activated when we open a photo and select the appropriate icon in the bar below. Appears with the possibility to share, edit and delete.

Additionally, Google Lens will appear on the info page that appears when you swipe an image. So we have a new section that allows you to search the photo under date and time.

This will only appear if Google finds the lens to be useful. For example, if the image contains text or any monument or related factor. So, let’s quickly analyze the photos as we drag the features.

However, once all the components are found, we have several options. Copy, search, listen and translate text.

Google Lens is very useful for automatically recognizing text, and it will save you a lot of time. However, not many people know that it is available. So most people will notice this innovation.

This innovation is available with Google Photos version 5.33 for Android. It has not yet appeared in the iOS version.

However, there is another important function that is usually hidden, which can also be useful Google Lens.

Nowadays most photos are stored in digital format. However, many more are stored on paper and subject to the effects of time. Even if they last, they can never be guaranteed to be fully protected. What are people doing in this regard? Scan as much as you can. In most cases they buy applications for this purpose Google Play Store, If they have a smartphone Android, Or App Store for those with an iPhone. However, you do not need to buy any app using Google Photos, you can save Quality All of your old photos. You can read more about it here Here.

Do you like leaks? We trust you! Follow us on Google News. Click here and then follow.

Subscribe Newsletter leak And have daily access to key highlights, Offers and discounts from leak partners. Click here

Follow us Facebook, Twitter, Instagram! Do you want to talk to us? Email [email protected]