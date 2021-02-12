Home Tech Google Photos is getting new tools to edit your videos

Google Photos is getting new tools to edit your videos

Feb 12, 2021 0 Comments
Google Photos is getting new tools to edit your videos

Google Photos is a great service / application for storing, managing and editing photos and videos. Despite the controversy surrounding the decision to remove the free storage offer, it is still the most widely used photo management and editing application.

Follow all news in real time! Follow Technet on Google News

Now, the latest application update brings many new video editing tools to users. Many of them may not appear to be “new” because until now they are only photo editing.

Video editing tools for Google Photos

From now on, you can use additional tools to edit your videos directly from your smartphone. With all the processing done on Google Photos over the years, any user can create great videos using their smartphone.

In the news, you can see some of the options already available for photo editing:

  • Cut the video frame
  • Changing perspective
  • Variation
  • Concentration
  • Color temperature

Like the latest implementations of photo editing tools, this update also includes dedicated tools for users with a Google One subscription.

These are very interesting tools that will take the quality of your videos to a whole new level.

In the innovations, you will find the option Portrait light, The portrait is blurry e Color Pop.

Follow all the technical news on the tech Facebook, Instagram e Twitter. Now, we also have a dedicated channel Telegraph, You can get all the news first.

Via: Go Android

Xiaomi broke the hopes of millions of fans by not presenting new models during the Xiaomi Mi11 global launch event.

Now, a YouTuber from the Philippines has released a video that reveals the long-awaited limit. In the video, we see a unique design that guarantees to deliver a statement.

READ  Sony PlayStation 5: where to pre-order consoles, games and accessories

Read here

Other interesting articles:

You May Also Like

ford mustang shelby gt350

The onset of cold. Is the V8 roaring on the autobahn? The Shelby GT350 must be a Mustang

Slack Android password serviço ferramentas

If you use Slack on Android, it is a good idea to change your password immediately

Xiaomi Mi11 is split in the video. Know your secrets!

Xiaomi Mi11 is split in the video. Know your secrets!

Como resolver o problema de drift do Nintendo Switch

How to solve Nintendo Switch glide problem

Apple card, why are you crying? Samsung Announces Credit Card in Brazil

Apple card, why are you crying? Samsung Announces Credit Card in Brazil

KOF 2002

The King of Fighters 2002 unlimited competition is now available on PS4

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *