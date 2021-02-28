Google Pixel “Folding” may even be a real project

The Google Pixel “fold” may actually be real, after all, if a leaked tweet is true.

The well-known leak John Fraser did not include much information in his tweet – there is a Google Pixel fold and one that will be released later this year or early 2022 News from Side dish.

In response to that tweet, DSCC founder and exhibition analyst Rose Young agreed – and he first mentioned Tweet This information is in a forecast for December 2020.

The second half of 2021 will see “at least 3 models from Samsung, 4 models from Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi and 1 model from Google with multiple folding models. “

Late this year / early next year – John Fraser (on John_Prozer) February 25, 2021

While it doesn’t add much information about the pixel fold – if it’s going to be called – at least it’s more convincing than Google, which in late 2020 introduced the low-fiber primary phone, which works at a high level. Upper level.

Google Pixel Fold: What We Know

When patents for potential projects were discovered, we first heard that in March 2019 Google was working on a foldable phone.

Google patents, invented Relax mobile Show different basic designs of how a folding device might work, by folding the phones in different ways.

They are clearly early sketches without much detail, but indicate what kind of folding Google is considering. They described a foldable shell like the Motorola Razr 2020 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and another with three foldable panels with three screens.

After that the rumors were very low Report Recent Google claims to be working with Xiaomi and Oppo to order Samsung monitors for their folding device.

Google is said to be ordering 7.6-inch monitors. But for now, we have no additional information on this matter. Everything else is based on rumors, so it won’t happen.

