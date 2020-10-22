I know for over a year that it was numbered in the era of Google Play Music. Its death is even Official announcement, But it’s really real now. Google shuts down the GPM app on Android and the web rather short match.

Heat Android app You will now see a white splash screen with the Play Music logo that turns into the YouTube Music logo. Bold text indicates that GPM is no longer available Transfer entire library to YTM. Two buttons are provided below it. One is for starting the transfer process and the other is for managing the data. The latter takes you to the GPM site, where you can download and delete the entire library and delete your referral history. When done, if you have added the app’s widget to your home screen, it will automatically disappear from the home screen.

It is clinically irreversible death. If you’re wondering if changing the date on your phone manually can reverse the final blow, we’ll save you time. I tried but it didn’t work.

What Google didn’t think about is an easy way to manage data stored locally on your phone. If you have downloaded music for offline listening, you can’t do it right now within the app, and that data will still take up space on your phone. So, if you uninstall an app or your device doesn’t allow it, you need to long press the app icon in the drawer, go to app info, and select storage. From there, you can clear GPM’s cache and offline music.

Web client music.google.com It’s gone too. It now offers the same options as seen above.

RIP, Google Play Music (2011-2020)