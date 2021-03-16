Google: website creates algorithm to find the most important artist in each country

The UK Paint Products Network Blog Ken Bromley Art Supplies used Google to answer a question its editors had in mind: who are the most famous painters in the world?

With museums and art galleries closed due to the pandemic, they went after the artists most wanted in the search tool during the year 2020. The result highlighted three names: Leonardo DeVinci, Frida Kahlo e Vincent Van Gogh.

The website has created a world map showing the most popular artists in each country. Van Gogh was right about Canada, Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and 17 other countries, keeping for them the third position.

Frida Kahlo was the most sought-after artist in 29 countries, including Brazil, the United States, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay.

First, Italian Leonardo DeVinci conquered 82 impressive countries and territories, including Greenland, South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Angola, Mozambique, India, Maldives, Malaysia and a number of Asian countries.

Artemisia Gentileschi ranked fourth with 23 countries – just one behind Van Gogh – followed by Pablo Picasso (18) and the mysterious Banksy (14).

See statistics by continent:

