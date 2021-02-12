Google will pay for some information in UK, but paying for extracts in Australia crosses ‘red line’ | Average

Starting this week, Google will start paying some media companies in the UK to use their articles on the news platform of a new tech giant – the Google News Showcase. The deal includes articles from 120 UK newspapers, including Telegraph It’s the Financial Times, and is part of the company’s efforts to show that it supports the media.

The UK’s entry into the platform, which launched in October, comes at a time when the EU and Australia are considering requiring search engine Google to pay for snippets (headlines and first sentences) of the news.

Contacted by the PUBLIC, the Google team emphasizes however that what the company is doing Google News Showcase it’s very different from what countries like Australia are asking for.

The country, which is also part of the platform Google News Showcase, tries to define a code to force Google and Facebook to pay the media for snippets of the news they present. This includes, for example, the first few sentences of a story that can be read from Google’s search engine or on food Facebook News.

“What the code in Australia asks is to pay for all links and snippets. It’s a red line, ”says a Google spokesperson, by email. “It would set a damaging precedent and give privileges to a group of content – news sites over other sites.”

Google has already threatened to pull its search engine out of the country if Australian legislation goes ahead. For technology, the News showcase it is a more sustainable alternative. In total, the information platform already includes 450 online publications from Germany, Australia, Argentina, Canada, France and the United Kingdom and includes an investment of one billion dollars (824 million dollars). ‘euros) over the next three years.

In January, Mel Silva, Google’s Australia operations manager, described the platform as proof that there is a “viable” way to “support Australian journalism without damaging the search engine. [da Google]”.

One of the advantages of the new platform for Google users is that they will have access to certain paid newspaper articles by subscription, such as the Telegraphand have access to content tailored to their interests.

In recent years, however, several researchers have warned of the dangers of algorithms that recommend content. One of the problems is the creation of “intellectual bubbles” (fliter bubles, in English) that cause someone to read only what they like and limit access to different opinions.