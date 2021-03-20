Google will speed up application installation times on Android

Have you ever had the feeling that it takes too long to install an application? One reason for this is the excessive features it contains and, consequently, its large download size.

In an effort to reduce application download and installation times, Google is preparing to implement what they call “application installation optimization”. The functionality is not yet available, but now support documents and provide us with the necessary explanations.

Google will prioritize the parts of the application that you use first

To improve this process, Google will focus more on the usage patterns of Android users. This way, the company can understand which parts of the application you are using first and use it How do you know For future events.

A good example of this practice can be given using Instagram. When you install the app, it’s normal to spend the first few minutes creating an account, personalizing your profile, and meeting friends.

The Google Play Store will then first download these Instagram features and install them on your smartphone. The rest will be installed only when the user accesses them.

This method of analysis will be used to better manage smartphone resources. Instead of opening the entire app, the device will only open the areas you use most often, thus freeing up more space in RAM memory.

Users can disable tracking their habits

While monitoring the privacy of its users, Google monitors their usage patterns. This means that in any application, if you allow, the Play Store will only know the areas you use most often.

Monitoring of usage habits will be enabled by default. That way, once you get this feature you need to go to the store settings to disable it.

Improving the installation of apps is constantly available to those who do not want to keep track of their habits. The Play Store will use other users’ data to better manage the resources of applications.

We do not yet know when this feature will be available. This is expected to happen soon, as there are already references to Play Store version 25.5.13.

4 News Editors Recommend: