Google’s Android dongle could be called’Chromecast with Google TV’.

Over the past few months Leaked rendering The internal listing almost confirmed that Google is developing an Android TV dongle codenamed’Sabrina’. now, Artem Rusakovsky of Android police have discovery Target’s retail system calls it “Google Chromecast with Google TV” and is a list priced at $50.

Target’s internal system now lowers Sabrina’s price to $49.99 and renames it “Google Chromecast with Google TV” (not Android TV), making May’s @ 9to5Google How to rebrand Android TV back to Google TV (https://t.co/HV1rfeo4bK). -Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) September 12, 2020

According to previous reports, Sabrina will be under the Nest brand, but the tech giant may have decided to stick with the name associated with the casting. The Google TV part 9to5Google In May, the company reported that it plans to rename Android TV to Google TV and offer a new user interface. The tech giants haven’t checked it out yet, but if the OS is truly being rebranded, this product name makes sense. Russakovskii also discovered that the dongle is available in Rock Candy, Summer Melon and Summer Blue colors.