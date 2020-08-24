Google’s Android Television-powered Chromecast successor breaks address in FCC listing

Back in March, we reported on an alleged Chromecast Ultra successor from Google that could eventually present an Android Television interface and remote, and now it seems the rumored solution may have taken a substantial move in the direction of actuality.

As reported by 9to5Google, the research huge has submitted filings to the Federal Communications Fee (FCC) in the US for two new devices less than the product figures GZRNL and G9N9N.

As exposed by Google’s filings, the to start with product is explained as an “Interactive Media Streaming Product”, though the latter is merely detailed as a “Wireless Device”, creating it extremely very likely that the designs in dilemma are the lengthy-rumored Chromecast Extremely successor and its accompanying remote.

Codenamed ‘Sabrina’, the alleged streaming dongle is said to act as a Chromecast replacement, making it possible for people to put away their smart gadgets and access a comprehensive Android Television set interface on their television display screen that can be controlled via a dedicated remote.

In accordance to a prior report from June, the dongle will boast 4K and 60 FPS output, aid for HDR and Dolby Vision and an “car lower latency method” which may assistance lower Google Stadia lag.

Of training course, we would not know for sure until eventually Google would make an formal announcement, which really should be before long supplied the FCC submitting.