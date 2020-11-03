Got a’Pixel 5 $5G’ giveaway on Google Store to win $5,000.

For the 2020 phone lineup, Made by Google is specifically focusing on “5G”, which calls both devices “#Pixel5G”. On Twitter. The company is now More amazing steps Pixel 5 by the $5G lottery.

When to buy Pixel 5 From November 2nd to 30th, you will be automatically entered into a $5,000 prize in the US Google Store. As part of the tax offset, there are 5 “Grand Prize Winners” whose actual amount ($7,000) is $2,000 more.

Interestingly, the winnings are deposited into Google Pay along with the accounts needed to use them.

People who purchased the phone before November 2nd and others can enter by sending a letter.

In the number #10 envelope, insert one 3” x 5” card with hand-printed name, mailing address, email address, phone number and date of birth information. #10 Handprint your name and return address in the upper left corner of the envelope. Send: Google Pixel 5 $5G Giveaway, PO Box 488, Syosset, New York, 11791-0488.

On December 20 (or around) the winners will be determined by random drawing. Full terms and conditions Available here.

This is a unique promotion from Google that is expected to coincide with Black Friday later this month. Cross-advertising via Google Pay also creates an interesting partnership.

