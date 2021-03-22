Home science Gotham Knights will not see daylight until 2022

Mar 22, 2021 0 Comments
Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights, a new co-op game located in Gotham City, has entered the journey of postponed games.

For the first time since its release in August last year, the most recent game themed around “Batman” has been postponed and joins the group of big games to see if the release date has already been changed.

By a Tweet Available on the game’s official account, “Gotham Knights” seems to have been postponed to try to eliminate any release flaws. This time window will allow WB Games Montreal to take a more convenient approach to the release date. Could this be another consequence of the complex launch of “Cyberpunk 2077”?

Given that “Gotham Knights” is a game that relies heavily on its co-op feature, after Batman’s death, Gotham can call a friend to help clean up the crime in the city. Although there are plenty of characters to play (including Badgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood), the adventures you get can only be sent by two players in each session. Gotham City, available to the player from the start, is totally available to explore.

© WB Games Montreal

If you have not yet had the opportunity to watch the latest gameplay trailer for Gotham Nights, be sure to do so here:

Trailer | Gotham Knights Game Play

What are your expectations for this game? Leave in your comments.

