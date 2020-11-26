Government suspends 3 liquor licenses, citing 4 companies for violating Michigan Govt order

Liquor licenses were suspended at three Michigan establishments Wednesday for violations State’s latest public health order Is to slow the spread Corona virus.

The Michigan Liquor Control Authority hastily suspended liquor licenses at the following companies:

Jimmy’s Roadhouse in New York, Corey’s Restaurant, Inc.

Fremont’s Brew Works in Fremont, b. And D., LLC.

Meeting place in Fenton, The Meeting Place, LLC.

Officials say all three companies have been violated The latest emergency order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHS) Prohibits live dining services in all bars and restaurants, along with other restrictions that affect high schools, college workplaces and more.

Prohibit the gathering of Mars hosts.

“Our office is working closely with the Commission to perform its duties, and we are prepared to pursue these brief suspensions,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “While none of us want to take such action, the deliberate and blatant violation of these owners’ state emergency public health orders has put their businesses at risk. The government has a duty to protect the lives of our residents, first and foremost, even if we are frustrated by the continuing number of closures in affected businesses.”

An inquest is scheduled for Dec. 4 to determine whether the liquor license suspension should continue, or whether other fines and penalties should be imposed.

MDHHS announced quotes issued to several companies on Tuesday Emergency order.

Citations are provided for the following companies listed by MDHHS:

Big Boy of Sandusky, 422 West Sanilak, Sandusky ($ 5,000)

Cafe Rosetta, 102 Fifth Street, Calm ($ 1,000)

Woodships Barbecue, 315 West Knoping Street, Labyrinth ($ 1,000)

Junction Place, 3600 Owen Road, Fenton ($ 1,000)

“Most restaurant and bar owners are doing the right thing, and they have temporarily shut down their internal service to prevent the spread of the virus,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “We know it’s not easy for anyone, it’s not an easy task we can take, but it can quickly alleviate the spread of COVID-19, and we can all do the things we enjoy as soon as possible.”

Companies may be fined up to $ 1,000 for each violation or the day the violation continues.

Officials are expected to be quoted in the future.

“Cases of COVID-19 are incredibly high across the state, and these orders help prevent the spread of the virus, save lives, and protect our leading workers,” said Dr. Johnny Calton, chief medical officer and chief vice president. For health in MDHHS. “We must do everything we can to alleviate the stress on our hospitals and health workers. Food service companies such as restaurants and bars can play a vital role in maintaining order, and most of them do their part.”

Anyone wishing to report a violation at a company or suspecting compliance with the MDHHS order can call the Michigan Liquor Control Authority toll-free hotline at 866-893-2121.

On Wednesday, State Report There have been 4,273 new COVID-19 cases and 73 new deaths in Michigan since Tuesday. In all, Michigan reported 324,779 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8,761 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. The test has increased in recent weeks, with more than 45,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to 13% over the previous week. Hospitalization Has gradually increased over the past five weeks, including critical maintenance and ventilator use.

Michigan 7 day moving average for daily events It was 6,925 on Tuesday, the closest it has ever been. The 7-day mortality average was 80, the highest since May. The state’s mortality rate is 2.7%. State It also states “active cases” They were listed at 159,000 on Tuesday, the highest mark on record.

