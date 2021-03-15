Govit 19. Barroso expects Cape Verde’s economy to reopen with vaccine – Observer

The head of the Global Coalition for Vaccines said on Sunday that he hopes the vaccine against Govt-19 will help reopen Cape Verde’s economy, a country that already has 30,000 vaccines.

“I hope and wish that this vaccine will re-open Cape Verde’s economy and contribute to the social and economic advancement of your country,” said Jose Manuel Dro Barroso, via video conference, from Lisbon, within the borders of the official The process of the arrival of the first vaccines, which took place in person in Priya.

Cape Verde received 24,000 vaccines against Kovit-19 from AstraZeneca in the early hours of January 12, with another 5,850 doses of Pfizer scheduled to arrive today and launch a national campaign on March 19.

The former Portuguese prime minister and former president of the European Commission congratulated the Cape Verde government for launching the Covit-19 vaccine, and said it was one of the first African countries to receive the vaccine through the Covis platform. Coalition of Health Organization and CBI.

“If you have not received it before, it is only due to supply criteria, because we first tried to respond to those countries with the highest number of infections and the highest number of deaths, which fortunately did not happen in Cape Verde,” explained the same person in charge.

The GAVI leader acknowledged the “efforts” of the authorities and the “confidence” that Cape Verdians has in this vaccination program and assured that if donor solidarity continues, more will come in the future.

The vaccine levels received so far are a fraction of the total 108,000 provided by AstraZeneca under Goa, and Prime Minister Ulysses Correa e Silva on Friday said another 80,000 would arrive soon. Pharmaceutical company, in addition to those now provided by Pfizer.

“We are firmly committed to enabling more than 70% of the population to be vaccinated by the end of this year, which guarantees group immunity, and every effort is being made in this direction,” the head of government pointed out.

The vaccination campaign will begin on March 19, in all islands, Ulysses Korea e Silva said earlier, assuring health professionals that this will be done first.

The National Program for Introduction and Vaccination against Govt-19 in Cape Verde prioritizes chronic diseases, the elderly, teachers, hotel professionals, tourism and border guards, police, military and firefighters.

Cape Verde has recorded 16,101 positive cases accumulated since March 19, 2020, including 156 deaths and 480 active cases.

Angola has become the first Portuguese-speaking country in Africa to receive vaccines against Kovit-19 (624,000 doses) under Kovacs, aiming to deliver 90 million doses of the vaccine to the African continent by the end of this month.

By the end of May, planning is forecast to deliver 237 million doses of Astrogenogen vaccine and 1.2 million doses of Pfizer vaccine.

Founded by the WHO, the Vaccine Coalition (CAV), led by former Portuguese Prime Minister Jose Manuel Turio Barroso and the Coalition for Infectious Disease Invention (CEPI), wants to guarantee that 20% of the population of 200 countries will be vaccinated. Opportunity to buy deals and a billion more.

The Govt-19 epidemic has caused at least 2,649,334 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 119.4 million infections, according to a report released by the French company AFP.