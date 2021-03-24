Govt-19 in the world. Portugal is in the opposite cycle and has the lowest number of cases per EU citizen

In Portugal, the curve of new cases is down, with an average of 12,891 daily cases recorded in the seven days following the peak on January 25. Currently, this average is less than 500 new cases a day – just like in September last year.

New Govt-19 cases on board

In comparison, Portugal now ranks 92nd in the number of new daily cases per 1 million people – Two months ago, and 17 days ago, Portugal led this world ranking with average value, reaching 1264 cases per one million people.

An average of 1 million people per week

Portugal currently has the lowest number of new cases in EU27 member states – 46.4 per 100 thousand population. Estonia, Hungary and the Czech Republic are at the top of the table.

New cases for 1 million residents

The incidence of confirmed cases in Portugal is significantly lower than the European average This trend has always been declining since the end of January.

Total cases

About 8% of residents already have a positive diagnosis of SARS CoV-2, which puts the country in 12th comparison. In absolute numbers, this level drops to 27th, just below Belgium and Israel. The member states with the most confirmed cases since the onset of the epidemic are France, Italy and Spain.

Daily death to 1 million residents

Portugal currently experiences lower-than-average daily mortality from its European partners: only Cyprus, Denmark and Finland have lower mortality. The trend has been declining since the beginning of February.

Total deaths

Since the outbreak, the 13th country with the highest number of deaths per 1 million people per 1647. This country is comparable to the United States and higher than Spain, Brazil or Mexico. In the same index, the Czech Republic, Belgium and Hungary are member states with black records.

In absolute terms, the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India are the countries with the highest number of deaths. In Europe, the United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, France, Germany and Spain are in large numbers. Portugal, with 16,794 deaths – yesterday’s 26th comparison figures.

Development of new cases by region

Globally, as in Portugal, the number of new cases rose in January – mainly in Europe and North America, where the epidemic began to fall until February 20. Since then, values ​​have been steadily rising with greater exposure in Europe, Asia and South America.