12h55 – The first batch of vaccines will arrive in the Azores by Tuesday The first batch of 9,750 doses of vaccine against Govt-19 is expected to arrive in the region, and the Azores government said today that they should arrive by Tuesday. The vaccines, in a statement, will be delivered directly to Terzira Island by Regional Health Secretary Cleilo Menice, and will be flown on a SATA flight. “The supplier has already announced that delivery will take place on the 28th or 29th of the current year. The only thing missing is that it tells us on which aircraft the vaccines will be carried,” the official said. The vaccine is given to 9,750 people in 4,875 people, half of whom are assigned to the second vaccine because the vaccine is given twice a day, at 21-day intervals. In the region, the first vaccination will take place until March next year, when the elderly are institutionalized in homes, residential structures, long-term care networks and health homes. At the same time, health professionals and those identified by disease or pathology in the regional vaccination program will be vaccinated.

12h50 – “Do not be afraid to get vaccinated,” the chairman of the Commission of Doctors appeals to the Portuguese. Miguel Guimar தலைவர்es, head of the Order of Doctors (OM), who was vaccinated this morning against Covit-19 at the Hospital de So Jono in Porto, had the opportunity to appeal to Portuguese “not afraid to be vaccinated”. READ 120-year-old chocolate found in poet Banjo Patterson's garden “The challenge I leave to the Portuguese is that they are not afraid to be vaccinated,” said Miguel Guimares, who considers it an “act of citizenship”. The head of the OM is a nephrologist at the Centro Hospitallar e Universitario di Sao Zono, who was summoned by the hospital division administration for the first phase vaccine against Covit-19 for his performance in kidney transplant surgery. Miguel Guimar மிகes was vaccinated at 11:45 p.m. He told reporters, “It was very fast, it didn’t hurt. The administration was very simple.” “I have already developed other vaccines. There are more painful vaccines, which is not the case. It is a very simple vaccine, well used, without any problems,” he explained. The doctor recalled that “it takes time for the immune system to come in” and “it is necessary to do a second dose on January 17” and from there “yes, the immune system is further strengthened”. “Because everyone is vaccinated, everyone gets more protection and the team can achieve immunity, which means practically success,” he added. Fights this virus “.

12H44 – Vaccination begins in Coimbatore Vaccination for these specialists will take place in a few days. Vaccination also began this Sunday in Coimbatore at the hospital and university center where reporter Carolina Ferreira was staying.

12h36 – Antonio Costa says this is a “day of encouragement and hope” On this day of the launch of the vaccine against Govt-19, the Prime Minister responded that it was one of the “lasting memories of our day”. Through Twitter, Antonio Costa wrote, “This is a day of encouragement and confidence that gives us the strength to continue to work with the same determination.” There are days in our memories that will last forever. As planned, the vaccination process began, which occupied us for several months and prompted us to maintain all care. But it is also a day of encouragement and hope that gives us the strength to continue working with the same determination – Antonio Costa (onantoniocostapm) December 27, 2020

12:20 pm – Sao Jono Hospital undergoes several steps for vaccination Vaccination against Govt-19 began in Portugal this Sunday. It is a mega operation involving five university hospital centers. At the Sao Jono Hospital in Porto, the goal is to vaccinate 2,000 health professionals in ten hours. The first vaccine against measles was administered in Portugal at the Hospital de Sao Zono. It is a hospital center that received the first corona virus in the country in March.

11h17 – The health minister in Porto reiterates that vaccination against Govt-19 is a “practical choice” for health professionals. The vaccination program on structures for the elderly begins in January. The vaccination program on structures for the elderly begins in January. “(This is) only the first moment of a phase. Said Marta Demido.

1033 – Health Minister says vaccination in Portugal signifies the potential for “joint venture” 10:32 am – Another 412 people die and 21,026 are injured in the last 24 hours in Africa

Antonio Cermento, director of the Infectious Diseases Service at Sao Jono Hospital in Porto, was vaccinated this morning. 09 h14 – Spain has already started vaccination

09h11 – More than 80 million cases of new corona virus infection, The AFP estimates that 1.76 million deaths have been reported worldwide since the outbreak began a year ago.

