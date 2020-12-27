Here we follow all the developments for the spread of SARS-CoV-2 internationally.
The first batch of 9,750 doses of vaccine against Govt-19 is expected to arrive in the region, and the Azores government said today that they should arrive by Tuesday.
The vaccines, in a statement, will be delivered directly to Terzira Island by Regional Health Secretary Cleilo Menice, and will be flown on a SATA flight.
“The supplier has already announced that delivery will take place on the 28th or 29th of the current year. The only thing missing is that it tells us on which aircraft the vaccines will be carried,” the official said.
The vaccine is given to 9,750 people in 4,875 people, half of whom are assigned to the second vaccine because the vaccine is given twice a day, at 21-day intervals.
In the region, the first vaccination will take place until March next year, when the elderly are institutionalized in homes, residential structures, long-term care networks and health homes.
At the same time, health professionals and those identified by disease or pathology in the regional vaccination program will be vaccinated.
Miguel Guimar தலைவர்es, head of the Order of Doctors (OM), who was vaccinated this morning against Covit-19 at the Hospital de So Jono in Porto, had the opportunity to appeal to Portuguese “not afraid to be vaccinated”.
“The challenge I leave to the Portuguese is that they are not afraid to be vaccinated,” said Miguel Guimares, who considers it an “act of citizenship”.
The head of the OM is a nephrologist at the Centro Hospitallar e Universitario di Sao Zono, who was summoned by the hospital division administration for the first phase vaccine against Covit-19 for his performance in kidney transplant surgery.
Miguel Guimar மிகes was vaccinated at 11:45 p.m. He told reporters, “It was very fast, it didn’t hurt. The administration was very simple.”
“I have already developed other vaccines. There are more painful vaccines, which is not the case. It is a very simple vaccine, well used, without any problems,” he explained.
The doctor recalled that “it takes time for the immune system to come in” and “it is necessary to do a second dose on January 17” and from there “yes, the immune system is further strengthened”.
“Because everyone is vaccinated, everyone gets more protection and the team can achieve immunity, which means practically success,” he added. Fights this virus “.
Vaccination for these specialists will take place in a few days.
Vaccination also began this Sunday in Coimbatore at the hospital and university center where reporter Carolina Ferreira was staying.
On this day of the launch of the vaccine against Govt-19, the Prime Minister responded that it was one of the “lasting memories of our day”.
Through Twitter, Antonio Costa wrote, “This is a day of encouragement and confidence that gives us the strength to continue to work with the same determination.”
There are days in our memories that will last forever. As planned, the vaccination process began, which occupied us for several months and prompted us to maintain all care. But it is also a day of encouragement and hope that gives us the strength to continue working with the same determination
Vaccination against Govt-19 began in Portugal this Sunday.
It is a mega operation involving five university hospital centers.
At the Sao Jono Hospital in Porto, the goal is to vaccinate 2,000 health professionals in ten hours.
The first vaccine against measles was administered in Portugal at the Hospital de Sao Zono.
It is a hospital center that received the first corona virus in the country in March.
11:23 am – Iran records 119 more deaths from Govt-19
“(This is) only the first moment of a phase. Said Marta Demido.
10H57 – Sandra Brass, the first intern to be vaccinated at Santa Maria Hospital
10:41 a.m. – Vaccination at the hospital Curry Cabral in Lisbon began this morning.
10:32 am – Another 412 people die and 21,026 are injured in the last 24 hours in Africa
10h07 – The first vaccine for Govit-19 administered in Povitkal
Antonio Cermento, director of the Infectious Diseases Service at Sao Jono Hospital in Porto, was vaccinated this morning.
09 h14 – Spain has already started vaccination
09h11 – More than 80 million cases of new corona virus infection, The AFP estimates that 1.76 million deaths have been reported worldwide since the outbreak began a year ago.
08 25 – Italy begins vaccination
08 H13 – Russia with 28,284 cases and 552 deaths
08h12 – Paulsonaro says he is not being pressured to start the vaccine
The President of Brazil has again raised doubts about the safety of vaccines.
08h11 – Vaccination campaign begins in several EU member states
07h57 – Germany with 13755 cases and 356 deaths
07h56 – Czech Republic begins vaccination
Prime Minister Andrzej Bobbis was the first to receive the vaccine from Pfizer-Bioendech.
Portugal begins today the first vaccination phase against Covit-19, more than nine months after the first case registered in the country, in an effort to involve 27 EU member states over the next two days.
A further 1,214 cases and 78 deaths were reported on Saturday.
There are 451 more cases in the Northern Territory, 438 in the Lisbon and Docs Valley, 148 in the Central, 85 in Allendez, 43 in Alcarve, 21 in Azores and 21 in Madeira.
In contrast to Friday, the epidemiological bulletin on Saturday indicates an increase again in the hospital: there are a further 36 patients in the wards and nine in the intensive care units.
Portugal has already recorded 392,996 cases and 6,556 deaths since the outbreak.