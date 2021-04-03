Home World Govt-19: More than 100 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of the vaccine – News

Apr 03, 2021 0 Comments
According to data released by the leading U.S. Federal Public Health Agency, at least 101.8 million people have been vaccinated and 58 million have already been vaccinated.

U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to vaccinate 90% of adults by April 19 and announced a goal of 200 million vaccines within 100 days of taking office, allowing Americans to join “small groups” to celebrate National Day on July 4th. .

Three vaccines are approved in the United States, Johnson & Johnson (which requires only one vaccine), Pfizer / Bioendech Alliance and Moderna (with two doses).

U.S. health officials have warned that those already vaccinated against Covit-19 could resume travel, and domestic trips do not require isolation or screening testing.

Conversely, vaccinated persons coming to the United States from other countries must submit a negative test before departure, a new test is recommended three to five days after entering the country, and local authorities must comply with the isolation.

Immigrant travelers traveling abroad must pass a negative test only before leaving the United States if required by the target country.

A person is considered to be vaccinated two weeks after vaccination (second dose for required vaccines).

In the United States, “more than one-fifth of adults are now fully vaccinated,” CDC director Rochelle Valensky told a news conference.

The Govt-19 epidemic has caused at least 2,829,089 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 129.5 million infections, according to a report released by the French company AFP.

