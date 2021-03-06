Govt – Bay TV shows to develop vaccines against 03/06/2021

On the next 24th the Discovery Channel will show a documentary showing the struggle and race of scientists around the world to get the vaccine against the deadly Govt 19.

The film, which lasts 1h08min, raises the question of whether the current vaccines, developed at the time recorded in various parts of the planet, have the potential to eradicate the disease. Or at least give full protection to humanity.

The documentary “Vaccine: The Fight Against the Cock” (“Race against the Virus”) is also available on the Discovery website.

One of the product’s interviewees was Dr. Anthony Fossie (US Government Adviser on the matter), Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, USA

In addition, Francis Collins and John Mascola – directors of the National Institutes of Health in the United States; There are also interviews with pharmacologists such as Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer.

The film describes the virtues of first trial volunteers such as Jen Holler, who lives in Seattle.

He was the first person in the United States to receive the modern vaccine.

This product is with the leading characters and experts in this battle against the insidious virus.

More than 2.5 million people worldwide have died from the virus. In Brazil alone, 260,000 people die each year.

One good thing the race has taken is that it has revolutionized the process of developing the vaccine, and now there is a new paradigm and timeline that many scientists considered impossible to meet.

The film is a production of Glass Entertainment Group for Discovery.

Project: Vaccine: In the fight against coyote (“race against the virus”)

Where: Canal Discovery

Day: March 24 at 10 p.m.

Parental Assessment: Given

