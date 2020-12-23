WChicken Rufino Pacheco arrived at the hospital, his breathing was choked and his legs were bent, a doctor threw papers at his stepmother and asked permission to put him on the ventilator. But the elderly patient resisted.

Within 12 hours, Pacheco was dead, hooked up to an oxygen tank in his bedroom, and his wife yelled, “Old man, don’t leave me.” A few days later, she also fell ill with her adult son, Govt-19.

“There was a lot of tension and worry,” he said of the time Consul Vasquez took care of his mother and brother. “We thought we’d go for the same thing.”

Each sometimes needed extra oxygen, and it was only after they had healed that the family began to grieve for Pacheco.

Pacheco, who died on November 24 in the working-class city of Igadebek, untested and quickly cremated by Govt-19, should never appear to be one of the deadliest deaths ever. Mexico – especially the capital and its suburbs – in the worst eruption since the summer peak.

For weeks, authorities have been begging the Mexican to stay home. Even the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Whose public statements are Rarely acknowledges the gravity of Mexico’s eruption, Began the month urging Mexicans to give up holiday treats that last from December to January. But he refused to impose restrictions, Mexican declares “responsibility, good conduct and conscience.”

The President’s gentle touch illustrates what is the essential contradiction of his government’s approach to the corona virus. The opening of bars, cinemas and shopping malls undermines the message that people should go out only for the most necessary activities.

Cemetery workers wearing safety gear bury a corona virus victim in Tijuana. Photo: Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

He also said that many Mexican people cannot stop working. Instead of helping them to let people stay at home, the left-wing president insisted His two-year-old presidency has stuck to austerity measures. His government has put forward incentive schemes to motivate millions of newly unemployed.

The result has been catastrophic. Health experts at Mexico’s National Autonomous University in Mexico call it Unam, but nearly 120,000 Mexicans have died of Govt-19. Evaluation That number is two to four times higher. Even the reported number makes Mexico one of the world Is deadly Infectious countries in terms of its population.

Although the cases – and deaths – began to rise in November, the government’s attitude has changed drastically.

Finally, the authorities bowed to the truth and on Saturday shut down most of the essential activities in Mexico City and the surrounding Mexican state, which is home to vast working-class suburbs that have been hit hard by the corona virus.

Dr. Hugo Lopez-Cattell, the deputy health minister responsible for the government’s initiative, acknowledged that “extraordinary measures are needed to speed up the epidemic.”

Exhausted doctors and nurses knew for weeks how serious the picture was.

Dr. Belen Jacinto, a leading maintenance specialist at La Rasa General Hospital in Mexico City, said: “The failure to prevent the epidemic has hit us with this second wave.

There are shortages everywhere she goes. Only one critical care physician is on duty per shift to manage 15 patients in his ICU, with the assistance of other physicians in other specialties.

Monitor to ensure that ventilated patients do not have adequate staff to turn on the abdomen and that their airways are present as recommended by the protocol.

“I told my bosses that patients are almost – almost – condemned to die,” he said. “What service do we offer?”

Medical workers in safety cases rest a few hours after treating patients in Mexico City in October. Photo: Carlos Jasso / Reuters

Since the onset of the epidemic the government has hired new doctors, bought ventilators and increased the number of ICU beds. But that is not enough. “You can’t increase capabilities overnight,” said Dr. Alejandro McCas, who handled the government’s response. 2009 swine flu epidemic. “Not all of these extra beds need to improve perspective.”

Critics of Lopez Obrador’s populist government argue that the approach to the epidemic was misguided from the outset. “The Mexican government declared testing to be a waste of resources,” said Dr. Julio Frank, a former health minister who is now president of the University of Miami. Mexico has one of the lowest test rates in any country in the world.

“The policy is to have enough beds,” he said. “The policy objective should be to control the exchange.”

Part of the responsibility for the test has come to the states of Mexico, McCas said, and they too have failed to increase the test. The exception was Mexico City, where Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum offered a free, widespread trial.

Dr. Samuel Ponce de Leon, Government Coordinator, Coordinating the Govt Response Team at Unilever Create a balance between allowing people to work and preventing infection. “More than half of the population belongs to the informal economy,” he said. “They have to travel and go to work to earn money for food the next day.”

In light of that reality, he said, the government’s paradox of communicating basic measures to protect against the corona virus – starting with Lopez Obrador’s refusal to wear a mask and set a precedent – is difficult to understand.

Musicians from the Los Tigres de la Quostega group sing for the deceased at the San Isitro Pantheon, in the municipality of Ekaterinburg, Mexico. Photo: George Nunes / EPA

Referring to Mexico City’s public transportation, Ponce de Le லn said that “social exclusion is an impossible dream.” “But with masks and hygiene we can reduce.”

Lopez Obrador’s insistence on maintaining austerity measures throughout the epidemic has taken many by surprise.

The International Monetary Fund– not a fan of runaway public spending – recently called on Mexico’s left – wing government to increase support for families and businesses devastated by the deep recession caused by the epidemic.

Noting that Mexico has budgeted only 0.7% of GDP on health and social spending to combat the epidemic, the fund said Mexico should increase that amount to 2.5% to 3.5% of the country’s GDP and give priority to the health sector.

For decades, Mexico has been underlining public health, lagging behind comparable economies such as Colombia and Brazil. Many believed that Lopez would change it when Obrador took office, promising to focus on his policies for the poor.

Instead, “the Govt attacked us at the worst possible time,” said Mariana Campos, a public spending expert at the Mexican Evalia. In 2019, the third year in a row of cuts, the government of Lopez Obrador cut the health budget. “We have structural issues that we have always had, and they have gotten worse since 2017.”

McCas said the country was halfway through its war when the capital’s bustle began quietly and the government turned its attention to the arrival of the first vaccines.

“If it was a football match, we would be in the 45th minute,” he said. The viruses spread rapidly in the winter, and “I expect many more patients,” he said.