Graffiti of a witch avoiding castle found in the ruins of a medieval English church

Not learning lessons from past horror films, Britain is planning a high-speed rail project that will trace the ruins of a medieval church. And obviously this project has a problem for witches and dark souls.

According to archaeologists working in Stoke Mandeville, a town on the proposed railroad route, early excavations of a 700-year-old church revealed stone pillars with strange circular patterns known as “Witches’ Trails”.

This wedge-shaped sign on a wheel with a hole in the center was created “to prevent evil spirits from being caught in an endless line or maze.” I wrote in a statement .

Michael Court, chief archaeologist at HS2 Ltd (the company behind the railroad project), said this unusual sign provides “a fascinating insight into the past” at a site long-lost in history.

According to the statement, this church is located in St. Called Mary’s, it was built in 1070 as a private chapel for the Lords of Stoke Mandeville, now in Buckinghamshire, England. Church buildings were expanded in the 1340s to accommodate local residents, and then eventually demolished in the 1860s as new churches sprang up closer to the village.

More “witch marks” are engraved on the stone of the church of St. Mary. (Image source: HS2 Ltd)

However, during the initial excavation of the site, the HS2 team discovered that many of the medieval buildings were in surprisingly good condition, the walls survived to almost 5 feet (1.5 meters) high and the floor was intact. The witch mark is carved with two different stones, one on the ground and the other on a higher level. Given the location of the ground stone, archaeologists said that the radial pattern was most likely not used as a sundial commonly found near the southern gates of medieval churches.

Similar witch signs have been found on medieval sites across England. Found last year A limestone canyon and cave complex that has been inhabited since the last Ice Age in Creswell Crags. Signs are usually carved in stone near doorways, windows and fireplaces to keep souls away.

The sign did not save Saint Mary from ultimate destruction. However, modern witches who want to try a new high-speed train with the scrolled stones still intact may need to change the route away from Stoke Mandeville.

CG rendering of the heyday of the Virgin Mary 700 years ago. (Image source: HS2 Ltd)

Originally published in Live Science.