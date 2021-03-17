Grammy Music Awards audience falls 51% following Golden Globes and Emmy Awards

Attendees for the Grammy Music Awards fell 51% this year compared to 2020, with those recorded with other exhibitions such as the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards.

According to Nielsen, the audience for the Grammys, which aired on CBS last Sunday, had 9.2 million viewers on television and the Internet – the lowest ever.

Music awards with stars such as Beyonc மற்றும் and Taylor Swift were not even the most watched show this week, lagging behind in the “NCIS” series.

The 51% drop coincides with what was recorded in the Golden Globes magazine two weeks ago, with its audience being 63% lower than it was last year, and with the lowest emmy of 2020.

Despite the general perception that the event was well-prepared, the fall of the Grammys forced the manufacturers to innovate the design, taking into account the restrictions related to the Govt-19 epidemic.

Regarding the reasons for the decline, compared to streaming services such as Netflix, the loss of popularity of television in general is indicated, as is the low availability of viewers to watch long-term shows such as the galaxy (about 4 hours) and the opportunity for the public to watch postponed key moments on social networks.

The next test of the decline of the best American TV shows is the Oscars, which bring together the best stars of cinema by the end of April.

Traditionally, after the final of the American Football Championship (Super Bowl), the Oscars are the second most-watched event in the country.

Four women won four of the most important Grammys on Sunday: Taylor Swift, Billy Elish and Herr.

Swift became the first female translator to win the album three times a year. In this edition, it won the section with the album “Folklore”.

Billy Elish won this year’s recording award with “Everything I Wanted”, repeating the 2020 success in the same category.

Following the death of African American George Floyd, HER’s “I Can Breathe”, a theme inspired by demonstrations in the United States last summer, took home the Song of the Year award.

Beyonc,, with her 28th victory, became the most award-winning woman in Grammy history. This time, the American singer won the award for Best Music Video by “Brown Skin Girl”.